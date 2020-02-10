Martin Scorsese’s facial expression at Oscars 2020 triggers an epic meme fest

After his appearance, the rapper went to Twitter in 2003 to share a video from Oscars in which he was awarded the prize for the best original song.

“Look, if you still had a chance … Thanks for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry, it took me 18 years to get here,” Eminem tweeted.

At the ongoing ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix ‘Joker’ topped the 11-place nomination list, while Netflix ‘The Irishman’ and Quentin Tarantinos ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ each received ten nominations.

Sam Mendes’s war drama ‘1917’ has ten nominations, while Noah Baumbach’s divorce saga ‘Marriage Story’ has seven nominations.

The South Korean film ‘Parasite’ received six nominations: Best Film, Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Editing.

Hollywood’s biggest awards are presented for the second year in a row without a host at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

With input from ANI