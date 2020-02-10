Martin Scorsese slept during the Eminem Oscars 2020 Performance: Celeb Reactions Video

Who else saw Martin Scorsese sleep while Eminem performed at the 2020 Oscars? The 47-year-old rapper “Love the Way You Lie” performed at the 92nd Academy Awards on February 9th, and the star’s reactions were… interesting to say the least. The viral reactions included the faces of Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel and Scorsese, who nodded off when Eminem performed “Lose Yourself”.

“If you sleep through Eminem at the #Oscars,” one user tweeted with a clip from the Irish director that closed his eyes for a split second when Eminem knocked. “Celebrities who react to Eminem’s performance are my mood for 2020,” tweeted another user with photos of Menzel and Eilish, who were far from satisfied with Eminem on stage. Another Twitter user wrote: “I think the collective confusion of everyone about Eminem’s performance #Oscars is great.”

Eminem’s appearance followed a video pack that featured the dozens of winners of the best original song in Oscars history. The rapper “Cleanin ‘Out My Closet” won the award for “Lose Yourself” in 2003. The song was released in the soundtrack of the film 8 Mile from 2002.

Although the Oscar audience showed a collective confusion when Eminem appeared, there were a few viewers who defended him. In the 92 years of the Oscars, Eminem is the only rapper to win an Oscar for a solo best original song. Rapper Common from “I Used to Love H.E.R.” also won an Oscar for Selma’s “Glory” in 2015, but he shares the award with John Legend. The rap group Three-6 Mafia also won the award for best original song for Hustle & Flows in 2006 “It’s hard for a pimp here,” but Eminem is the only solo rapper to take the award home.

“Clowns on Twitter publish reaction pictures of people who seem to be” confused “about Eminem’s appearances at the #Oscars. But that didn’t happen. They loved it. Only legends enjoy this respect, ”tweeted a user.

Regardless of how you responded to the performance of Eminems Oscars, Marty Scoreses sleep is a cult.