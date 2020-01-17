The day before, what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.91st birthday, with his youngest daughter Coretta Scott King tweeted what most people ask about their father.

“People often ask me:” What would he say if he was still alive today? “Bernice A. King tweeted Tuesday January 14th.” He said it. We just don’t listen. He beckoned us far beyond politeness. “

Bernice, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta, added: “Love. Justice. True peace. Grace. Beloved community. ”

The Atlantic reports that she was only 5 years old when her father was murdered.

As part of The Atlantic’s special coverage of Dr. King’s legacy on his birthday, January 15, and before National Day to celebrate his life, the branch released an archived story on January 20 that Bernice wrote in 2018, revealing three actions that she believed he would offer it if he was still alive.

The three actions she outlined would “help us use the goodwill of salvation and choose nonviolence.”

“The first measure is to be what he has formulated as” poorly creative “, she wrote. “We cannot afford to consider the presence of injustice, inhumanity and violence, including their verbal and cyber manifestations, to be normal. We must refuse to conform to ideals and guidelines that crush families, devastate communities, and free refugees around the world. If we choose not to accept what should be unacceptable, we open ourselves up to mental attitude and spiritual height to build the beloved community. “

She added that her father’s second act was “to serve as light power,” and described how her father once said, “Darkness cannot drive away darkness. Only light can do that.”

Although it is a commonly used quote, Bernice wrote about her concern that people do not understand what her father really meant by this statement, which includes “both a physical and a spiritual truth”.

“When we become dark in response to darkness, we continue a spiral of hatred and hopelessness,” she wrote. “Each of us has to decide whether it is more important to be right or to provoke justice.”

Finally, Bernice wrote that if her father were alive today, he would take steps to ensure that everyone understood what it meant to be part of a “world house”.

“A diverse, multicultural, dynamic house where every nation represents a space,” she wrote.

“In order for our house to survive, we cannot look away when one of the rooms is on fire. And surely we should not intensify the fire, otherwise the whole house will burn down at some point. “

