Martin Luther King Jr. explains the meaning of love in a rare handwritten note

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a rare handwritten note by Martin Luther King Jr. about the meaning of love was discovered.

The note, which is believed to be from the mid-1960s, is available from the Moments in Time memorial company.

Gary Zimet, CEO of Moments in Time, says the banknote sale price of $ 42,000 is high, but reflects how rarely a handwritten note from the renowned leader of civil rights can be found.

“It is extremely rare. Apart from inscriptions in (typed) letters and books, it is very rare to find a handwritten note, ”said Zimet. “This note contains the philosophy of King’s life and that’s why it’s so important.”

According to Zimet, King wrote the note after someone asked what he thought was the meaning of love.

The note reads: “Love is the greatest force in the universe. It is the heartbeat of the moral cosmos. Whoever loves is a participant in the being of God. “

Zimet said that his 40 years of experience in the industry led him to believe that the note was authentic when he saw it. He also compared it to other examples of King’s handwriting to make sure it was real. CNN was unable to independently confirm its authenticity.

Moments in Time bought the note from a memorabilia dealer in England who, according to Zimet, apparently had no idea what the note was worth.

The high price may not make this note an ideal Valentine’s Day gift for the average person. However, Zimet hopes that it will go to someone who appreciates its meaning and value.