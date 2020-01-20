Martin Luther King Jr. Day: What's Open and What's Closed - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

(CNN) – In 1983, President Ronald Reagan officially declared Martin Luther King Jr.’s Day as a national holiday, but it wasn’t until 1986 that it was celebrated. Since then, many Americans on this day off have commemorated the legacy of the prominent leader of civil rights. But it is also confusing to know which shops, services and buildings are open or closed.

Well, let this be your guide before you go out the door. Here’s what’s open and closed on January 20, 2020.

Post office is closed

Except for a few selected locations, US post offices will be closed. According to the USPS, there is no mail delivery to households and companies with the exception of Priority Mail Express. If you want something delivered, UPS is open. FedEx is in operation, but with changed service for FedEx Express and FedEx SmartPost.

Most banks are closed

The majority of US banks are closed because they adhere to the holiday schedule of the Federal Reserve System, the country’s central bank. This includes most Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo banking locations. However, that shouldn’t stop you from withdrawing cash quickly as ATMs and online banking will work. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are also closed.

What about the DMV?

Most DMV offices are closed because they are government agencies. The same applies to courts and other non-essential government buildings.

Most of the retail, grocery, and restaurants are open

You can choose from a variety of options if you want to use the day for shopping or eating out, as most major restaurant chains, retail stores, and grocery stores are open. These include Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. However, contact your local dealer as opening hours may vary depending on your location.

