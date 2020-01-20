Martin Luther King appointment to celebrate Martin Luther King Day

(Image: Stephen F. Somerstein / Getty Images)

Today is Martin Luther King Day, a day where we honor the achievements of the pioneer civil rights leader, Martin Luther King, Jr.

The day, also known as MLK Day, was celebrated on the third Monday in January since 1983.

There had been a campaign to create the national holiday since the assassination of Martin Luther King in 1968.

Most of the companies, schools and universities in the United States are closed today and although there are few entrenched traditions, it is a day to reflect and think about the work of the highly revered activist, whose teachings are as relevant today as they were today. . The sixties.

These are some of his most notable quotes, taken from letters, sermons, speeches and, of course, his famous address I Have a Dream.

Martin Luther King Jr. quotes

MLK has left an indelible mark on American history and culture (Image: Robert Abbott Sengstacke / Getty Images)

‘I have decided to continue with love. Hate is a burden too heavy to bear. “

‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. “

“I have a dream that my four young children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

“If you can’t fly, run, if you can’t run, walk, if you can’t walk, crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

“The last measure of a man is not where he is in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he is in moments of challenge and controversy.”

“Nothing in the whole world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

King’s murder sent shock waves to American society at that time, and is still considered a historical event in recent U.S. history. (Image: AFP / Getty Images)

“I am not interested in power for the sake of power, but I am interested in power that is moral, is right and is good.”

‘We have some difficult days ahead. But I really don’t care now because I have been on the top of the mountain … I have looked and seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will reach the promised land. “

‘Oppressed people cannot remain oppressed forever. The desire for freedom finally manifests. “

‘He who passively accepts evil is as involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against him is really cooperating with him. “

“Let no man push you low enough to hate him.”

“We know from painful experience that the oppressor never voluntarily grants freedom, but must be demanded by the oppressed.”

MLK and his wife Coretta Scott King lead Selma’s famous protest march to Montgomery (Image: William Lovelace / Express / Getty Images)

‘I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the last word in reality. This is the reason why the right, temporarily defeated, is stronger than the triumphant evil. “

“Because when people get caught up with what is right and are willing to sacrifice for it, there is no stopping point below victory.”

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is:” What are you doing for others? “‘

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”

‘Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. Because it is not by size that you win or fail. Be the best of what you are. “