The BT Sport experts, Martin Keown and Rio Ferdinand, praised Mikel Arteta for the search for the “future of Arsenal” after witnessing the Gunners’ brave 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Arsenal’s hopes of getting away from Stamford Bridge suffered an early blow in the Premier League clash when they lost David Luiz to a red card and left a goal behind in half an hour.

But even though the Gunners were a small man, they gathered and made it through a great solo performance by young Gabriel Martinelli.

Chelsea took the lead just before the game ended, but Hector Bellerin’s goal brought Arsenal a draw that Keown and Ferdinand deserved, at least for the Gunners.

“You look at the team tonight and see the future out there,” said Keown. “Martinelli – his goal. The passion, the spirit. We have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Martinelli celebrates with his Arsenal teammates after a goal

(Photo: Mike Hewitt)

He added: “Martinelli, this is an achievement tonight, (Buyako) Saka and even (Granit) Xhaka, if he goes into central defense, that’s as good as I saw him play.

“They showed real character. For most of the game it was only 10 men.”

Luiz received his marching orders after dragging Tammy Abraham into the box so Jorginho could score from the penalty spot.

Luiz’s farewell threatened to derail Arsenal’s night

(Image: Action pictures via Reuters)

Martinelli pulled his side back and ran the ball out of his own half before coolly shooting past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s 83rd minute seemed to have won the blues, but Bellerin equalized three minutes before the end with some compensation.

Keown and Ferdinand were impressed with Arsenal’s performance

(Image: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

And Ferdinand feels that the determination and determination of the Arsenal players comes from their coach, and the result could prove to be a catalyst for their season.

“I think Arteta called and called for a change in mentality,” said Ferdinand. “We have already talked about it, they are known for having a group of people with fragile mentalities.

“This could be a turning point, the way they returned to achieve a goal that was reduced to 10 men, messed up for a while, gained serenity, and chewed out a result like this.

“The way they did it, which required character, which required spirit, which required a mentality and then added to that quality at crucial moments. They showed that in abundance today.”