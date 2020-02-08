Martin Garrix confirms that the collaboration with Zedd is taking place!

The last time we heard of a possible one Martin Garrix and Zedd The collaboration was December 2019, by Zedd, who published the pictures of the two lounging and at a festival in Indonesia. He has the photos titled “SOMEONE DOWN FOR A ZEDD X @MARTINGARRIX COLLAB?!” Mistake. The implication couldn’t be clearer.

Now Martin Garrix has officially confirmed that the collaboration is taking place. It’s just about bringing ideas back and forth until something permanent emerges from them.

“Zedd and I have talked about doing a song together for maybe 7 years. We have sent all of these ideas back and forth, but when we are together we will always celebrate or chill out or explore the city we are in. But I sent him an idea four weeks ago, a crazy, very strange chord progression, but because it’s so strange and different, he said, “Man, I love that!” I sent the stems to him, so I’m waiting now what he will do and what he will send back to me. “

Martin says the collaboration may premiere at Ultra or Tomorrowland, depending on when it ends. But yes, it happens! Stay tuned to learn more about this wild collaboration.

Martin Garrix confirms that the collaboration with @Zedd is in progress! They started working on a song and hope to play it on Ultra or Tomorrowland 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2sodB4clhK

– MARTIN GARRIX HUB (@MartinGarrixHub) February 8, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com