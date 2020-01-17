Martha Stewart weighs in on 'My Vagina' candle by Gwyneth Paltrow

Martha Stewart the queen of home decoration, design, food and pretty much everything remains homely, and she was not shy in expressing her opinions on various topics on Watch What Happens Live, “van Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Vagina” candle to Marie Kondo and even Chip Gaines claiming she had “no idea” who he was.

While she was not familiar with Paltrow’s strangest odor so far from her Goop line, the sold out “This Smells Like My Vagina”, Stewart still had a fairly strong opinion about it, and why it was probably sold out so quickly.

When Andy Cohen said that America seemed in love with the candle, making it an immediate sale, Stewart said, “I don’t think it’s America, I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny.”

Stewart also went backwards with what sounded like it would almost be an excavation in Paltrow when he mentioned the oddly mentioned odor. “She’s kind of annoying …” Stewart paused, considered, and continued, “You know, she’s trying to reach the audience and listen to her.”

It certainly gave a shock value to draw attention to Paltrow, the brand and the candle, regardless of who bought it. “That’s great,” said Stewart of the tactic. “I mean let her do her thing.”

So is she on that waiting list for the item that comes back in stock? “I wouldn’t actually buy that candle,” she told Cohen.

Paltrow’s site describes the candle as being “made with geranium, citrus-like bergamot and cedar absolute interspersed with damask rose and ambrette seed.”

The “invented” story of Chip Gaines

After a meeting at the Time 100 Gala in April 2019, HGTV star told Page six that Martha Stewart now absolutely did not know who he and his wife were Joanna that Stewart actually said was a lie.

“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she had no idea who we are, no clue,” Gaines told the outlet. “But we don’t mind at all. Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and that’s why we asked someone to introduce us.”

It’s a sweet story, but Stewart says it’s total fiction. “I [know] exactly who they are, of course,” Stewart insisted. “And I admire them, I admire what they have done and I was quite surprised that he made up that story.”

She added a little bit of evidence to her version by adding, “And they’re being published by the same publisher as my magazine, so come on!”

Marie Kondo gives no joy

As part of an overview of quick questions looking for tips and tricks throughout the house, Cohen Stewart asked about Marie Kondo, who gained fame with her “clean up” strategy, all about sparkling fun.

According to Kondo, when we look at the items that might overload our lives, we really have to think about it and decide whether it generates “joy” in us or not. And if that is not the case, we just have to get rid of it.

So what does Stewart think of that? Certainly she is not a fan of junk, but it is not that simple for her.

“I think that’s a mistake, because it can be worth a fortune,” she said about any item that might not inspire joy in a person. “What if it’s a piece of porcelain that is rare and priceless?”

Of course there is always the option to sell an item instead of just donating or auctioning it. Or maybe the value of an item can cause “joy” about the item itself, and that would be enough to hold onto it.

