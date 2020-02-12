Married to First Sight’s Brandon explains Honeymoon Meltdown

It is time to have a conversation from man to man.

Although the cast of Married at First Sight may be home from their honeymoon, there are still many viewers who are buzzing with a dramatic moment around one of the couples.

Oh yes, we’re talking about Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklinis a rocky journey.

Viewers watched as Brandon lost his calm with producers and cameramen during his stay at The Westin Panama. But in an exclusive taste of tonight’s all-new episode, the brand new is trying to explain his behavior to Pastor Calvin Roberson.

“This is a new level of vulnerability for me,” Brandon shared. “I am a very reserved, private person and only the cameras, that everything in my face … I reached a breaking point and I was just tired and all I wanted was some time for myself and I had a collapse because I had the feeling I was played. “

When Pastor asked Calvin for more clarification, Brandon explained that everyone involved was part of it.

Belinda Green

“Taylor raised how I am portrayed on TV. She said,” I don’t want to be married to someone who is an a-hole. “It bothered me a bit,” he confessed. “If it gets difficult, are you just ready?” At that moment I completely lost it and I thought this woman was not in my corner. “

Brandon added, “I feel that if you are not a Brandon team and you are not there for me, you must go.”

While you have to watch the clip above to see if Pastor Calvin buys his argument, it’s clear that Brandon and Taylor are struggling. E! News confirmed last month that the couple’s marriage was in serious danger.

So much for the honeymoon.

Married on First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. on lifespan. And watch Pastor Calvin Roberson premiere the second season of Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love on February 26 at 10 p.m. on lifespan.

Tune Nightly Pop Monday to Thursday at 10.30 am!