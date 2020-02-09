“Marriage should never be considered an accomplishment” – Mercy Aigbe Tells Ladies

Famous Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe recently said in a social media post that nobody should ever consider marriage a success because she sees marriage as overrated.

According to her, most mothers raised women to take what their partners had done to them, all because they wanted to stay married.

She made this known when she shared her marriage experiences on her YouTube channel. She said;

“Our mothers raised us as women to take with them what our partners do to us. They tell us to take it because we want to stay in a man’s house. For me it is not an achievement. Let’s just say the way it is – marriage is overrated. It takes two people to get it going. It’s not just about women. But everyone is responsible for the woman. That should not be.

When the blow came for the first time, I felt like I was dreaming. I hadn’t expected it and was shocked beyond words. I didn’t know it was going to happen, but it was happening. The begging would come afterwards. As soon as a man raises his hand to hit you, he will do it again and again. However, since it was my second attempt (in marriage), I was ready to get it going despite all the violence. I was there hoping and praying. I just wanted a happy home.

The incident that broke the camel’s back was the one I almost died with. The beating was terrible. People often say that actresses don’t want to stay married. Who told you that? (You think) being a celebrity doesn’t make me human? Does being a celebrity mean I don’t want a happy home? They say that actresses are promiscuous, but promiscuity is not a profession. When my breakup happened, it wasn’t easy because I’m a celebrity. I read a lot of things online. Some people even said I made it up. But nobody can tell me how to lead my life. “

