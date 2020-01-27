Justin Bieber hundreds over the last three years, and he gives fans a sneak peek of what has helped the tough times in his 10-part YouTube Series: The Power of Healing Music!

The first part of Justin Bieber: Seasons falls on Monday, showing the superstar in an intimate light as he rebounds from a dark period in his life, enjoying his big return to the recording studio, and, of course , is back in his romance with his wife Hailey Bieber.

The series also features the singer and those closest to him reflecting on what happened after he suddenly canceled his Purpose World Tour out of frustration and fatigue. As Biebs’ manager Scooter Braun put it:

“Nobody has ever grown up in the history of mankind like Justin Bieber. There has never been a world-famous moment in social media where every year of your youth you are the most Googled person on the planet. He has a long break. that time, he found his wife, he grew up a lot. “

Needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack here. Take a look at some of the biggest moments from Justin Bieber’s first four episodes: Times (below).

Episode 1: Decay

The first ep. featuring the Singer, his fiancé, his manager, and others reflecting on the dark period in the crooner’s life with the cancellation of his 2017 tour. Braun recalls:

“Early in his career we always said, ‘Let’s go for another. Let’s go for another. Another hit. Another note. Another thing. Another tour.’ Before the Purpose, in Travels, I didn’t want him to travel, I wanted him healthy. And then he got well and then we went alone. And then finally, he got tired and said, ‘See, I need a rest again.’ He rested for a long time.

Good friend of Biebs Well done Ryan recalls one point during the break where things became too difficult for the singer, saying:

“There was a six-month period where it was really tough for him, really dark. I saw him in so many ways that broke my heart.”

Hailey and her husband added:

“Starting as a boy in front of the whole world and then transforming into a young adult, a teenager and then a young man, everyone has to watch him in every stage of life from 14, 15. And now he is an adult. He has been through a lot over the last three years, four years since his last album came out. And he came out on the other side for some dark times. He is still who he is and that is why people are attracted to him because he still has a story to tell. “

As for what finally triggered his return to the studio? Realizing that recording music was his goal.

Justin said:

“When you’re doing good to you, it seems you deserve it. I’m (at my) best in the studio or on the stage than anywhere else.”

Hailey added:

“I love seeing her do what she loves. I honestly feel like I’m here to cheer her up and support her. The last time around, when she was doing the Goals album, I was around a lot of that but it definitely was not as intimate. I would love to see him do his best. There’s a lot of pressure and a lot of things with artists and musicians, in particular, that I don’t think people can see because they’re not in the whole process. someone who is not a musician and not a musician that way, I have a whole lot of respect for Justin as well as other artists who just put their blood, sweat and tears into their creations. ”

Episode 2: The Rain is Over

The next installment follows JB in the studio as he plays sounds and ideas before discovering the direction he wants to take the project. For this, he has help: his manufacturer and longtime collaborator, Josh Gudwin.

Josh says of his relationship with the music icon:

“Justin has been working my whole career. We’ve been together for about 10 years.”

Meanwhile, Justin has revealed that his “favorite thing about working with Josh is that I love him as a person. I love to just sit in a room with him and do. So the fact that I hang out, listen in tones, vibes, laughs – we have a similar sense of humor. ”

The superstar also hopes to be the “idealist” when it comes to recording music, adding:

“I think for me, my notes are always polished and perfect and everything needed to be perfect and I feel like I literally have to worry about everything. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch your face that way. Don’t touch your hair. You have a stain on your shirt. ‘I just don’t really want to do that. “

However, Josh noted that “after Belief, Justin started to control his creative ideas. As a young artist, things were picked up for him … Now he is fully responsible for the album’s choices. this. He’s in a once-in-a-lifetime place. ”

Hailey mentioned:

“He’s a perfectionist and he’s very good at doing that with a lot of different energy when Justin is in the zone and really doing his thing I can’t really explain. But maybe by watching it, people are kind of a glimpse of her world … I love being a part of the process. I love watching her do her best. Even if it means laying on the couch until three, four in the morning, watching watching TV shows and around, I just enjoy the energy that goes into it … We put it into a fun process. We bring friends around and people kind of hang in. I don’t know, it feels like I was just at home where he was. So if he was holly in the studio, I would feel like home. “

Home is where the music is for these two lovebirds!

Episode 3: Bieber in Bloom

The third ep. choose Biebs today that is completely immersed in its creative process. As she is shown recording new music and finishing songs for her next album, Hailey muses:

“Just seeing the drive and the work that goes into it, it’s a lot. It takes a lot of effort.”

Fortunately, he had more help. In this episode, fans get a better look at Justin’s relationship with the songwriter and producer Poo Bear, who co-wrote hits like Where Are You Now and What Do You Mean ?. The scooter said of the pair:

“He and Poo have amazing chemistry. They write a lot of verses.

Justin agreed, adding:

“Poo Bear has been a man of my life for a long time. I love him and I respect him and think of him as a great man. I think he knows me and he knows where I am going and he knows my journey. He helps me visualize what I want to say better than anyone. ”

The feeling is mutual. Poo Bear said he and JB are “animals of each other,” according to:

“It’s great that Justin challenges me, creatively … Being around him and being close to him for seven years now, he’s a lovely, a passionate heart and he wants to be the best version of himself he can be. “

Episode 4: Season Of Love

Behind every good superstar, there is a great cheerleader, and fans cannot deny that Hailey is the perfect support system for the pop sensation. In this episode, Justin and Hailey open up about their marriage and why they are the perfect fit after having known each other for over a decade.

The singer said:

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to be married, I’ve always wanted a family. It’s always been high on my list. I didn’t know that would happen, so I was really bombarded about it, I really enjoyed it. And I have the worst chick in the game. She is so wonderful. ”

Looking back to the time when they first met on the backstage of an early-morning appearance where Hailey was tagged with his father, Stephen Baldwin, Justin remembers:

“He didn’t want to be there. For most girls of the day, it was like, ‘Let’s go see Justin Bieber. Received. ‘He got there with his eyes closed … He didn’t care. “

Hailey added their romance:

“It all happened really fast and sort of all at once. We’ve known each other for a while that there’s a part of it that doesn’t feel scary but it’s a big life decision – so many emotions all at once. ”

Justin’s team agrees Allison Kaye, a member of Bieber’s management, said:

“She’s the kind of girl I want to be with Justin.”

Hailey said:

“He was the first person I was in for. When things went south a bit and we went our separate ways, I knew that no matter what the outcome was, I knew he would be someone I loved for the rest of my life. ”

The model remembers how she reached out to her parents before marrying Justin despite knowing “in my heart, I know this is what I want to do.” He recalls:

“I said this is the time when you have to stop me from doing something crazy if you think it’s a bad idea.”

But not this: Mrs. Bieber is now involved in the recording process, and sometimes gives her feedback.

Fortunately, he approved of his latest effort. Justin said:

“What did Hailey think of the album? Hailey loved the album. I think he loved me. Even though the music was giving up, he was so good and caring about me, he would just love the fact that I was doing what I wanted.”

They also love each other – to the point that everyone is “nervous”! Hailey said:

“I think there’s always a little bit of excitement that should be there and the nervousness that should be there, when you’re romantically involved with someone, especially if it’s your person and the right person for you … He still does. I’m a little nervous. I blush and he eases me. ”

Justin felt the same way. He said, announcing that his new music was about Hailey:

“Sometimes I’m still nervous about him in the room. I know it’s weird. But I love him so much and I just want him to like my stuff … I’m singing about him.”

Yummy!

