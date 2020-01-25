Marriage is over-typed; It's not as rosy as people think while you're single

Each married person has a story to share about what it feels like to be married. For actor Ekow Smith-Asante, the concept of marriage is over-typed.

According to the actor who has been married for more than 5 years now, marriage is not as rosy as people seem to do when you are not married.

See also: Photos: Yaa Jackson puts her new big butt on display and wants you to see it

The ace actor who spoke to MzGee in an interview on Showbiz927 on 3FM said

“Marriage is all about ups and downs, the ins and outs, so if you don’t apply it carefully, you’ll think marriage is nice and sweet. But when you stay together for a while and realize the differences between the two individuals who notice from scratch, you will quickly realize that you are getting tired. ” He stated

However, he indicated that he wished to have married earlier.

“In fact, I wanted to get married earlier, before fame and all. If you are truly getting married and no one knows you as someone in the spotlight, this is a different ball game. “

Also read: I’m one of the biggest bangers sitting there who belongs to Castro, should I just release him? Kaywa asks

Ekow Smith further advised married men to stay away from young women as this can cause them to fall.

Source: MzGee. com