Marriage is over-typed - Ekow Smith Asante

Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith Asante believes that marriage is an over-typed institution and generally does not meet people’s expectations.

According to the actor who has been married for more than 5 years now, marriage is not as rosy as people seem to do when you are not married.

Mr. Ekow, who spoke to MzGee in an interview on Showbiz927 on 3FM, said;

“Marriage is all about ups and downs, ins and outs, so if you don’t apply it carefully, you will think that marriage is nice and sweet. But when you stay together for a while and you realize the differences between the two individuals who notice from scratch, you will soon realize that you are getting tired. “, he said.

“I wish I had gotten married earlier, before fame and all. If you are truly getting married and no one knows you as someone in the spotlight, this is a different ball game. “ He stated

Ekow Smith further advised married men to stay away from young women as this can cause them to fall.

He also revealed that he really wanted to get married earlier.