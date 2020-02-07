It is possible that Street Dancer 3D from Varun Dhawan has not received the expected response at the box office, but the young star’s love life is shaking. There have been many reports about Varun’s next wedding at the summer destination with the love of his life, Natasha Dalal, but only now are more specific details being given.

It was previously revealed that the couple will be married in Thailand and now, according to SpotboyE reports, the date was finalized on May 22, 2020. The reports have not yet been confirmed because the couple has not given any statement about it. Meanwhile, it is said that the wedding venue may change due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Thailand.

Marriage date of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal REVEALED, finally tie knot on this date?

It is also reported that Varun’s mentor and filmmaker, Karan Johar, is also contributing to the much-commented upcoming Bollywood wedding.

Well, we can’t wait to see Varun Dhawan become a real-life Dulha for her lover.

On the job front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No. 1, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a new version of his classic comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor and is scheduled to premiere on May 1. This means that the wedding will take place 3 weeks after the movie’s release. Post Coolie No. 1, you will see it in Mr. Lele.

