Markstrom, Eriksson, Virtanen, Pettersson & Horvat

Led by Jacob Markstrom and Jake Virtanen, the Vancouver Canucks won a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on January 16. It was the team’s 10th victory in the last 13 games.

With this victory, the Canucks got closer to the top of a close race in the Pacific Division. The Calgary Coyotes and Flames are tied with 57 points, the Vegas Golden Knights and Canucks are tied with 56, and the Edmonton Oilers are behind with 55 points.

Related: Elias Pettersson of the Canucks: Even Better in 2019-2020

As captain of the Canucks, Bo Horvat said, “It’s a game of thumbs right now in the standings and on the ice. It’s going to be like this from now on. We have to keep winning hockey games if we want to stay there. “

Fresh out of this good performance, in this article, I want to help Canucks fans stay up to date on news coming from the organization.

Point one: Markstrom deserves a selection of stars

Markstrom may have been a bit shaky in Winnipeg’s 4-0 loss to the Jets earlier this week, but he did nothing like that against the Coyotes. The Coyotes are a tough road team (14-9-3 in 26 away games) and even more difficult with the recent addition of Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils. It was a good victory for the team and for Markstrom in particular.

Vancouver Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom (CANADIAN PRESS / Jason Franson)

The 29-year-old Swede rebounded well, stopping all but one (34 of 35) shots in the win. He was much busier than his Coyote counterpart, Adin Hill; and in some ways the game rocked the Jets game where the Canucks pressed harder but Jets goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck closed the door.

Markstrom improved his season record to 18-13-3 with a goals-against-average of 2.71 and a save percentage of .916 in 34 games. He has also won eight of his last 10 games and, although the offense has scored a lot in some of those victories, few goalkeepers have had a better record in recent weeks.

Related: Canucks’ stars present an exciting future

Markstrom didn’t look tired at all, but has now made four consecutive starts, so it might be time to see Thatcher Demko in the net against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night’s hockey night at Canada. Markstrom is heading for the all-star game so there isn’t much rest for him to come.

Point two: Eriksson plays and plays well

It’s funny how things change over time. This spring, Loui Eriksson was considered an outcast after disserting head coach Travis Green in an interview in Sweden. The Canucks tried in vain to trade it during the off-season, but there were no takers – for good reason, since it hadn’t produced much at all. Now, with forwards Josh Leivo and Micheal Ferland injured, Eriksson is needed.

Loui Eriksson, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In fact, he played hard against the Coyotes. On Tanner Pearson’s empty net to seal the win (Pearson’s 100th NHL goal), Eriksson released the puck in a board battle and sent a good pass to an open Pearson. Eriksson has played 29 games this season and recently skated in the first six minutes. His production isn’t great, but it doesn’t hurt the team. He now has seven points in those games.

Point three: Virtanen has more points than last season

Jake Virtanen scored the winning goal (his 14th) in the second period. He has a career high of 26 points in 48 games, more points than he had in 70 games last season. His December was hot, with 11 points in 13 games. Although he has slowed down recently, with just two goals in eight games in January, he is still playing well and contributing more than before.

Jake Virtanen, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Vancouver native is a good team player and said all the right things after the game, “It’s good (but) I don’t really see it that way. I want to continue and continue to produce for our team. We want to play in the playoffs, so whatever I can do. “

Point four: Pettersson now has 50 points

Elias Pettersson reached the 50 point threshold in 48 games. Although he did not play a big role in the victory against the Coyotes, who played it hard, he still ended up with two assists, including one in power play.

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE / Darryl Dyck)

In 48 games with Pettersson, he has 21 goals and 29 assists. His power play assist was his 20th advantage for the man and is better than a pace of points per game, which should easily translate into a season of 80 points. Of course, he must stay healthy.

Point five: Horvat on a great goal sequence

Bo Horvat has excellent eye-hand coordination, which was evident when he hit a juicy rebound at home on his power play goal. Recently, he’s on a roll and has scored six goals and seven assists in his last nine games, starting just before January. Horvat now has 16 goals and 41 points in 48 games.

And after

with the Canucks?

If the team continues to play well, it has a good chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They have played 18 of their last 34 home games at Rogers Arena. So far, their record is solid at home (15-5-3) compared to their record (11-13-1) on the road.

Related: Growing Canucks Expect Challenges On The Road

The team’s move to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers was exceptionally difficult (the Canucks were outscored 14-4), indicating that they prefer to cook at home . The team faces the Sharks just before the NHL All-Star Break.