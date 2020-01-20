Market benchmarks Sensex opens at a record level; RIL, best winners of HDFC bank

Reliance Industries (RIL) and HDFC Bank shares climbed up to 2% at the start of the session following the announcement of their corporate results this weekend.

RIL posted a record quarterly net profit of Rs.1,440 crore on Friday as a turnaround in oil refining, as well as a continued increase in the share of its consumer business in the retail and telecommunications industries, offset the decline in profitability in the petrochemical industry.

HDFC Bank announced on Saturday a 32.8% growth in net profit to Rs 7,416.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, driven by interest and non-interest income.

On the other hand, TCS was the main laggard, losing more than 1%, after the country’s largest software exporter declared a December flat net profit at Rs 8,118 crore and also made it clear that it does would not be able to double-digit 10-digit revenue growth in 2019-20.

HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and Hero MotoCorp also fell to 1.44%. According to traders, domestic investors are reacting to last week’s after hours business results and are also posting profits at higher levels.

The prices of Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul traded on a positive note during their first sessions, while Hong Kong was in the red.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.14% to $ 65.59 a barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 71.06 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex had settled 12.81 points, or 0.03%, up to 41,945.37, while the Nifty finished 3.15 points, or 0.03%, down to 12,352, 35.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 264.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors unloaded stocks worth Rs 500.17 crore on Friday, showed the data available from the stock exchanges.

