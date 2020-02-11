Market benchmark Sensex rises to over 400 points; Nifty reclaims 12,100

On a net basis, institutional investors from abroad sold shares worth 184.58 billion rupees, while domestic institutional investors deposited shares worth 735.79 billion rupees on Monday.

Tata Steel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were among the top winners in the Sensex package.

On the other hand, TCS was the only red stock trading. Traders said domestic stocks followed global stocks, which recovered despite concerns about the corona virus’ impact on the global economy.

The death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus epidemic has exceeded 1,000, while confirmed cases have exceeded 42,000, health officials said Tuesday.

The stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul developed positively. The financial markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

The Wall Street exchanges closed on Monday with significant gains.

Domestic market participants are also following Delhi survey results, traders said. Meanwhile, the rupee rose 4 percentage points against the US dollar to 71.23 in the morning.

The global crude oil benchmark Brent rose 1.39 percent to $ 54.01 a barrel.