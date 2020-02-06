Market benchmark Sensex increases RBI’s monetary policy result by over 100 points

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth rupees 248.94 billion, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth rupees 262.75 billion on Wednesday.

HCL Tech, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the top winners in the Sensex package. Kotak Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid and HDFC were the laggards.

Traders are optimistic before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases its sixth semi-annual monetary policy statement for 2019-2020, traders said.

This will be the central bank’s final monetary policy for the current fiscal year. Experts believe that RBI will maintain both current interest rates and its monetary policy stance, and will continue to adopt an accommodative stance to support growth.

In addition, strong growth on the world markets has also strengthened investor sentiment here. According to the traders, the stock exchanges in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul saw significant growth.

The Wall Street exchanges also ended higher on Wednesday. Brent crude futures rose 1.65 percent to $ 56.19 a barrel. The rupee was flat against the US dollar at 71.27 in the morning.