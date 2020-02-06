Mark Wright shows off his football skills in LA when he returns to Extra

Mark Wright timed out for a spot of footy in LA (Photo: MEGA)

Mark Wright has lost absolutely none of the skills from his previous professional football career, as he spent his downtime in LA on his game.

Given that he was a semi-professional soccer player for Southend United, with a youth career at West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, it’s no wonder he couldn’t wait for a kickabout.

The Towie star, who has become presenter 33, is back in Los Angeles for work, where he is one of the hosts of entertainment news program Extra.

In addition to filming obligations in Hollywood, Mark also had lunch with fellow British TV presenter Richard Bacon while he was in town.

Mark had previously quit his job at Extra to spend more time in the UK with his wife, Michelle Keegan, but flew back to the United States to film a bit more for the show.

He reported from the red carpet at an event for the Emily’s List political action committee, where he interviewed Eva Longoria and comedian Chelsea Handler, among others.

A source told Heat that Mark is missing the work he did in Hollywood and said: “He was surprised how much he liked it there.

“Work in the UK has not been as prosperous as he had hoped, and now he is worried that he was too hasty to leave America.”

Mark has been back to America for work (Photo: MEGA)

Mark had divided his time between the UK and the US from September 2017 to May 2019, and it seems that his familiarity with the LA transport system came in handy on this trip.

When he arrived at LAX airport this week, his Uber couldn’t pick him up from the terminal, so he had to hop on a shuttle bus instead after his 11-hour flight from the UK.

Despite the travel accident, Mark didn’t look like he got it, while he spent most of his time in La La Land.

And judging by the shots of him playing football, it seems that the journey did not all work either, and he also had to deal with his friends.





