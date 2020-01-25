Mark Wood neglects concerns about injuries and age with good performance in the fourth test

Mark Wood revealed that the call to include him in the XI for the fourth test was made on the morning of the first day.

With only three days between the end of Monday in Port Elizabeth and the beginning of Friday in The Wanderers, England and, in fact, Wood himself was not sure if he could stop correctly for consecutive tests. It turns out they had little to worry about.

For the second time in a week, Wood offered races, wickets and catches to put England in a dominant position in the fourth Test at The Wanderers.

Another batting cameo of 35 of 39 after his 42 of 23 balls in the third test helped England score 400 in the first inning. His three wickets, by Pieter Malan, Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje, along with his capture at the point to eliminate Dean Elgar out of Ben Stokes’ bowling, means that South Africa rests tired at 88 for six and with a series loss 3-1 looming.

“Probably until the morning of the game I was not on the team,” Wood said. “I was a little sore after the last game and had not played for six or seven months or whatever. I put a lot of effort into that game and I got a little sore. My side was a little sore from the game and that was the main problem before, he had delayed muscle pain in his legs, simply stiff and aching everywhere.

“On the morning of the game I talked to the captain and coach and told him that if you loved me, I’m ready to go.” I couldn’t guarantee that I could cast 90 mph in my fourth fifth spell, but I’m glad I made that decision, since it went well. “

Any concerns that might be about his speed were set aside with Malan’s gate. The Proteas were determined until the 19th before Wood climbed one to 94.4 mph which left right off the field and found its advantage through Jos Buttler.

It was the second fastest wicket take delivery recorded by an English Test player. The fastest, by the way, was a fellow of Ashington, fast and good friend of Mark Wood, Steve Harmison. He fired Glenn McGrath in Perth in 2006 with a 97 mph record according to CricViz.

He believes he was able to operate at such speeds in consecutive tests, he says, because he is “a little older and wiser.”

“I’ve been through periods when I shouldn’t have played when I did it. At least two test matches that hurt my career, which made me step back. So, before the game, it was just a case of being honest. I have worked very well with Chris Silverwood as a bowling coach, he knows what it is like, I am not sure how it will go, but I felt good in the warm-up exercises and I am not sure how it will go, I am ready to charge for you one more time. “

The two tests he mentions are Australia at Lord’s in 2015 and South Africa at Trent Bridge in 2017. Both were the second of the consecutive games. Naturally, he is cautious of increasing his work too much until he reaches the other end of this game. “Let’s not talk too soon. Only halfway. But it’s nice that all the hard work behind the scenes. You’re looking at my body type and thinking it could break you at any moment.”

Mark Wood celebrates after firing Anrich Nortje (Getty)

The best use of his time outside with an injury, or at least not being able to play bowling, has clearly been his batting. In his last two entries, he has 77 of 61 deliveries and an amazing eight six. His favorite of the eight was a big hit on the extra coverage of Beuran Hendricks.

While he has been working with Chris Silverwood, particularly against the short ball, he credits the sessions with his father, Derek, and his wife, Sarah, who spent hours with him at a covered center in Newcastle.

“Sometimes with my dad, sometimes with my wife giving me the balls in the machine. I knew we were coming here and it was a little inflatable, so I was working on how I thought they would attack me, either on the stumps or in my head. “

When they pressed him, he said his father was the best of the two. However, his wife hit him several times.

“She laughs telling me to get in line. He caught me a couple of times, my dad is also particularly spicy, but Silverwood is the worst because he laughs when he hits you. You think the coach would be more supportive, but he just laugh, I think he still has a fast player in him. “

