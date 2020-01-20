Mark Wahlberg's wife thought Kim and Kanye were coming to eat, the puppy appears instead

The only dinner guest better than the most famous couple in the world is a puppy Pomeranian – at least for some of us.

During his appearance on Monday “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Mark Wahlberg told the comedian about the time he tried to surprise his wife and children with a dog.

The “crazy story” did not disappoint.

As he talked about his desire to “protect the lawn” against the emerging equestrian career of his 10-year-old daughter, Ellen suggested that Mark’s dog, Champ, would sooner destroy his precious grass.

“No, he’s so big,” said the actor, while an image of the cute puppy took over the screen. “That was one of the things when I saw the man who had the Pomeranian, I thought,” Oh, how big is that dog? “And he said,” This is fully grown. ” And I said, “How big is the poop?” He said, “It’s like a little Tootsie sandwich.” And I said, “Okay, I can.” So I agreed to get the dog then. “

Yes, he agreed to get the dog – without his wife’s knowledge. What can go wrong?

“Something very important, or someone very important, came to the house,” the actor remembered telling three of the four of his brother, and noting that he was telling his eldest son the truth because he had to leave for job training.

“So I said to the other kids,” Somebody’s important, “Mark explained. ‘In the meantime I am in a meeting with my wife. She sails into the meeting and says: ‘I have to talk to you now. “Drag me outside and say,” Why do Kim Kardashian and Kanye West come here for dinner time? ” I said, “What are you talking about?” “

Mark said his wife told him that their youngest two, Brendan and Grace, told her about their father’s special guest and said to her, “If it’s important to someone, it must be them!”

“So I am like:” They are not! They are not. I have a dog, “he recalled that he had told his wife, who then” got upset because I had not involved her in selecting the dog and everything else. “

After she bullied Mark about what kind of dog he had chosen, Rhea informed her husband that she hates “those little hairy dogs.”

“She was so upset, so I said,” Okay, we’ll tell the kids they can’t have the dog if it comes in 5 minutes, “Mark said.” So she sits there, waiting by the door. And I mean, I knew I was in trouble. The woman comes in, puts down the box, she opens the gate. Champ walks out and my wife dives to the floor and says, “Oh, my God! This is the prettiest dog I’ve ever seen! “She’s starting to choke on the dog, and don’t let the kids see the dog or hold the dog. I’ll have to send you those pictures.”

“But luckily she and everyone are in love with the dog,” he added. “But the dog runs the house.” (Are you even a dog owner if your dog doesn’t run your house?)

“You can’t walk around without barking in the morning or at night,” he said. “So we all have to start training ourselves to deal with the dog! But you know what, the smiles on their faces were absolutely precious. The best thing I’ve ever done.”

Mark told Ellen Champ “thinks he is a Rottweiler” and that his children are already trying to make him famous. They even made him an Instagram account: @champeranian. His first message was posted last month and he already has 28,600 followers.

Must be fun to be Mark Wahlberg’s dog!

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

26th annual SAG Awards: The Good, Bad & WTF Fashion