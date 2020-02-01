Mark Wahlberg says wife “Paralyzed with fear” after Kobe Bryant’s death

Mark Walhberg revealed how Kobe Bryant’s tragic death affects his family.

During an interview with Additional at the premiere of his HBO series “McMillions $” on Friday, the 48-year-old actor opened on how the horrific accident that cost the life of the NBA legend, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, makes him appreciate his four children and wife now more than ever.

“My children think I’m crazy now, because every chance I get, I just tell them how much I love them and hug them and kiss them. It just puts things in perspective. Nothing is guaranteed, we will never be promised tomorrow.”

Bryant’s death stunned the world on Sunday. The global icon, Gianna and seven others were aboard a private helicopter when it crashed in Calabasas, California, just outside of Los Angeles.

After the news came out, Walhberg said he and his wife, Rhea Durham, had even reviewed their travel plans.

‘The next day I had to go to Atlanta, I just got back and she was paralyzed with fear and didn’t want me to travel, but we are not going to take unfounded risks and things like that. “It’s paralyzed with fear, but you also have to be attentive,” he explained.

The former Calvin Klein model, who grew up in Boston, also spoke about his relationship with the LA Lakers star and how it crossed the rivalry between the two cities.

“Even though I was a Celtics fan and he was a Laker, you know, our friendship was about something else and he always went out of his way to be super sweet and wonderful to my children,” he revealed before sharing his thoughts about the impact of the terrible accident.

“It is clearly a tragic loss that everyone feels. Kobe, his daughter, the other relatives, his relatives, the other people who were aboard the helicopter, it’s just tragic,” Wahlberg said. “It’s just a reminder that life is short – All the people you love, call them and remember them as often as possible and cherish every moment.”

