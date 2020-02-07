Malang ticket office: The protagonist of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang, has been released worldwide. Since the mysterious thriller trailer was released, it has been in conversations in all sectors for its new version.

The film premiered in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday night and became the first first day premiere at UAE in 2020. The director of Mohit Suri premiered at 9102 admit in cinemas.

Malang Box Office Day 1 (UAE): Mark the highest opening of the year!

To put things in perspective, Street Dancer 3D opened with a footprint of 8158 admits with Tanhaji behind which it opened at 7500 admits and Jawani Jaaneman opened with 5654 Tickets sold on your first day. All these films saw an opening release in the morning, while Chhapaak opened at 3100 admits and Panga who opened in 2500 He admits he had a night launch.

The movie Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan of Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Entertainment. Malang arrived in theaters today February 7, 2020.

The content of the thriller has aroused the curiosity of the audience with the posters and the songs that give an idea of ​​Malang without revealing much about the plot. The sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Disha has already made fans support the romance of the new era and the character played by Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu brings the element of emotion to the audience. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will be seen playing intriguing characters in the romantic thriller.

