Mark Ruffalo reveals how Marvel reacted to his notorious Thor: Ragnarok leak

Mark Ruffalo has revealed how Marvel reacted after his now legendary Facebook Live leak of the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok.

The actor appeared on The Graham Norton Show where he discussed his new film, Dark Waters, but also his now infamous habit of accidentally leaking film spoilers.

In 2017, Ruffalo attended the Thor premiere when he participated in a backstage Facebook Live broadcast for fans before the film began, commissioned by the film’s publicity team.

Unfortunately, he did not turn off the live stream before he sat down to watch the film, and eventually broadcast the first 20 minutes of the film to thousands of people.

1/23 Iron Man 2

23. Iron Man 2 hardly holds together. Instead of acting as a direct sequel to the surprisingly successful Iron Man, Marvel Studios decided to fill the film with references to universe construction (Black Widow, Nick Fury and SHIELD’s agent Coulson all appear) and two-dimensional villains (played by Sam Rockwell and Mickey Rourke). The result is a film without any direction that serves as a Trojan horse for the Avengers.

Marvel / Disney

2/23 Thor: The Dark World

22. When the Thor franchise between his first and second films lost his director Kenneth Branagh, he also had to say goodbye to the Shakespearean theatrices who had given him a sense of goofy charm. Directed by Game of Thrones’ Alan Taylor, The Dark World gives priority to its VFX effects above all else. It’s a boring affair: Malekith by Christopher Eccleston is (by far) the worst villain of Marvel, a pile of prostheses without personality, while Thor by Chris Hemsworth makes one of the most unrealistic London tube journeys in all film history.

Marvel / Disney

3/23 The incredible hulk

21. Edward Norton’s version of the crushing Hulk is often forgotten by Marvel fans – and not without reason. While Mark Ruffalo’s clumsy interpretation of the character has a gravitational charm, the grumbling monster of Norton is free of charisma. With Liv Tyler in her performance as a love interest, Betty Ross, the film falls emotionally flat and only serves as a by-the-numbers story about the origin.

Marvel / Disney

4/23 Avengers: Age of Ultron

20. In case we had forgotten that Disney company is a devouring titan who owns half of Hollywood, the sequel to 2012’s Avengers decided to sneak a little business synergy: when Iron Man accidentally creates a conscious robot (voiced by James Spader ) who decides that the only salvation of the earth is the destruction of humanity, he announces his grim plans with a little quote from the classic “I have no obligations” from Pinocchio from 1940. It is a moment that illustrates how Ultron feels like a cold, calculated operation from Marvel Studios. It is just a check mark with obligations to take us further to the next chapter of the MCU.

Marvel / Disney

5/23 Thor

19. Although Kenneth Branagh’s introductory outing for Marvel’s God of Thunder went perfectly well with the release, it has suffered enormously from the dramatic progression of the MCU over the years. Certainly, the Loki of Tom Hiddleston is a strong, well-made character straight out of the gate, and his conspiracy against his adoptive father (Anthony Hopkins) is wonderfully raised. Yet it might take until Thor: Ragnarok for Chris Hemsworth’s hero to develop a great sense of character beyond the first “fish out of the water” trope.

Marvel / Disney

6/23 Doctor Strange

18. A self-centered, rich white man ventures into a distant land and realizes his superhero potential – does that sound familiar? That’s because Doctor Strange and Iron Man are basically the same story, except that one uses magic and the other uses explosives. Marveldebut by Benedict Cumberbatch impresses with kaleidoscope visuals but misses the heart of the hero of Robert Downey Jr., leading to a film that wastes the talents of both Tilda Swinton and Mads Mikkelsen.

Marvel / Disney

7/23 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2

17. The first Guardians of the Galaxy was a risky Star Wars-inspired romp through space, after a number of gaps that form an unlikely trusted band. For the second film, James Gunn decided to set everything to 11, stuffing half a dozen intertwined storylines, leaving Chris Pratt’s skinny Star Lord aside. The sequel, however, introduced the now beloved line “I am Mary Poppins, yall”, shouted by Yondu as he gracefully falls from the sky. A wonderfully comical moment in a film that misses another half dozen strokes.

Marvel / Disney

8/23 The Avengers

16. Marvel’s first crossover film was an unparalleled film event – one that has apparently changed Hollywood filmmaking forever, as every major studio seems to be trying the “shared universe” approach to franchises. Although the MCU has since refined the template, The Avengers still focused on humor, character and heart that would determine the success story of Marvel Studios. It is a blockbuster that feels great on all fronts and not only creates tension in the final of the “Battle of New York”, but also in creating a team of characters who feel perfectly balanced and complementary.

Marvel / Disney

9/23 Captain America: Civil War

15. Despite Captain America: Civil War (AKA Avengers 2.5) with Iron Man, Black Widow and Ant-Man (and the introduction of Black Panther and Spider-Man), the film remains primarily about Captain America. And that may be why the stuffed blockbuster works – were it not for a central focus, Civil War might have fallen into the attributes of other Marvel sequel because it was too complicated. The Russo Brothers also direct one of the best action scenes so far in Marvel history, the airport scene, which looks like it jumped straight out of a comic book.

Marvel / Disney

10/23 Ant-Man and the Wasp

14. While the first Ant Man was a mirror image of his star Paul Rudd, who essentially delivered a comedy-clad studio comedy, the second found a new trick in the form of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne – a smart, capable female hero who existed not only as a caretaker for the male characters.

Marvel / Disney

11/23 Spider-Man: Far From Home

13. What comes after the end? The question has been hanging over the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the release of Avengers: Endgame was sold to us as the ultimate, cumulative chapter in a series of 22 interconnected films. And yet, while Far From Home is clearly an average Marvel rate, there is much to be said for the fact that it is not crushed under the weight of its own ambitions. It feels comfortable as the end of a chapter, the beginning of a new chapter, an epilogue and a palate cleanser at the same time. It also works perfectly as a movie about Spider-Man.

AP

12/23 Ant-Man

12. Ant-Man should not have worked as a film. Just look at the title! It’s ridiculous to think that a movie about a man with ant forces should work – let alone a blockbuster and part of the largest movie universe there is. Despite production problems (Edgar Wright was originally intended to control the film), Peyton Reed directs this hilarious roof film with confidence, taking the Marvel world a little less seriously than others.

Marvel / Disney

13/23 Avengers: Infinity War

11. Marvel redefined film stories in 2018, reaching a high point for a dozen years of films. Although it is a total nonsense for anyone who is a newcomer to the franchise (if possible), it was an unparalleled emotional release for fans. The Russo brothers were faced with the monumental task of making every crossover – from the Guardians of the Galaxy to the Wakanda kingdom – work in a way that feels natural, while also focusing on the MCU’s biggest villain, Thanos. Infinity War is epic, both in terms of scale and commitment, and is also one of the most memorable finals in the blockbuster.

Marvel / Disney

14/23 Captain America: The First Avenger

10. With or without the beard, Steve Rogers aka Captain America has now become the breeding center of the Avengers, but there was a time when he was all about the old-fashioned heroic deeds. Director Joe Johnston remained true to the 1940s film in a film that embraces that pulpiness of early comic book history, since Steve Nazis and military officer Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) beat, although fortunately her character has never been relegated to the role of damsel in emergency.

Marvel / Disney

15/23 Captain America: The Winter Soldier

9. Despite the focus on being a super-powerful American nationalist, the Captain America trilogy has the most consistent quality in the MCU. The crowning moment comes with The Winter Soldier – an adrenaline-powered conspiracy thriller that has a spectacular turn and raises questions about modern surveillance. However, since the Russo Brothers are rooting the rest of the film in realism, the bombastic CGI-heavy ending is a bit ridiculous.

Marvel / Disney

16/23 Captain Marvel

8. Brie Larson gives a super powerful performance as Carol Danvers, the actor who plays a hero who is both related and ambitious, strong but vulnerable. Although Captain Marvel may not revolutionize the studio’s formula, the superhero’s debut outing offers a platform to show off her destructive Thanos powers. Thanks to a smart script, it also offers some of the best character development in the MCU.

Marvel / Disney

17/23 Spider-Man: Homecoming

7. Although the miraculous arrival of Spider-Man in the MCU was accompanied by Captain America: Civil War, it was only at Homecoming that we really got to know Peter Parker. The incarnation of Tom Holland swings past the version of Andrew Garfield, thanks to the high school story of the film with lower stakes that allows intimate moments with the character. In addition to recording some great comic performances (Jacob Batalon when Ned stands out), the Vulture by Michael Keaton provides a terrifying villain, and the twist is well done.

Marvel / Disney

18/23 Iron Man 3

6. Although divided among Marvel fans, the super hero outing of Shane Black – with the sharp, stabbing dialogue of the writer / director – puts an end to the story of Tony Stark (or what should have been the end) with humor and heart. While the brilliant, billionaire philanthropist of Robert Downey Jr. dealing with PTSD and struggling with his robotic creations, we see an actor giving everything. While the Civil War and Avengers movies dragged him back into action, fingers cross Avengers: Endgame will give the character a similar emotionally satisfying dispatch.

Marvel / Disney

19/23 Avengers: Endgame

5. It is a film that is difficult to place in the MCU canon, simply because the majority of its emotional benefits only work because of the groundwork of more than ten years of filmmaking. Avengers: Endgame is less about individual stories and so much more about the collective experience of cinema itself. This is to be consumed in the dark, surrounded by loved ones, while you all cheer, pant and cry at the same time. The fan service at work can sometimes feel a bit disgraceful in how brave it feels, but Endgame deserves the right to enjoy it. This is primarily a celebration of these films and their impact on the world.

AP

20/23 Thor: Ragnarok

4. Director Taika Waititi completely transformed the Thor franchise into a single, effortless movement and injected new energy into the MCU. Ragnarok is perfectly balanced, both as a standard Marvel film, with all the right heroic deeds and world construction intact, and as a work that belongs exclusively to Waititi, filled with the humor and charm he had previously shown in What We Do in the Shadows and Hunting the Wilderpeople. By finding a way to incorporate individual voices into his huge franchise machine, Marvel discovered the secret to true long-term success.

Marvel / Disney

21/23 Iron Man

3. Where it all started. Iron Man undermined expectations by not only re-introducing Robert Downey Jr. to the world, but also by showing that a relatively unknown B character could stand in the middle of a blockbuster. Other movie universes fail because they try to introduce too much (a mistake made in Iron Man 2). The first Iron Man, however, had a self-contained story that merely pointed to a larger world – a world that would eventually become a multi-billion dollar franchise.

Marvel / Disney

22/23 Guardians of the Galaxy

2. Guardians of the Galaxy is the biggest risk the franchise has ever taken and the Marvel universe is blowing into space for an adventure with a real ragtag group of heroes, including both a talking raccoon and a conscious tree creature. And it paid off in a spectacular way, with director James Gunn giving the superhero genre a light coat of B-movie joy. It also transformed Parks and Recreation star Chris Pratt into the big cash register he is today.

Marvel / Disney

23/23 Black Panther

1. Although Black Panther dutifully meets all the requirements of a Marvel film, bridges films from the past and the future and ends in a cinematic battle full of CGI deception, Ryan Coogler wants to use a well-known framework as a director to Radical story story to be told within regular film making. In the battle between Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, the ruler of Wakanda, and Michael B Jordan’s Killmonger, he made a nuanced, layered commentary on colonialism and black identity. It is a film that triumphs both within its genre, brings new perspectives on the superhero story, and beyond, purely satisfying as a piece of narrative drama.

Marvel / Disney

“My phone was blown up,” he remembered. “Everyone and their mother sent me a text message from all over the world telling me that my phone was on and I was broadcasting the film live.

“Of course I’m a gentleman, so I don’t check my phone during movies.”

Finally someone was sent to inform Ruffalo that his phone was on. “I pulled it out and I thought,” Ohhhh … s ** t. “

In the aftermath, Ruffalo received a tense phone call from Kevin Feige, the boss of Marvel Studios: “He said,” What are you doing, man? “I told him,” Kevin, it was an accident, I swear. “

The next day the Hulk actor had to see Feige in person to do press for the film.

“I walk up to him to say sorry and he grabs me in a bear hug,” Ruffalo remembered. “And he is like …” That was genius! There we got more press than the entire premiere! We could not have imagined that we would do such a good thing! “”

Ruffalo appeared on Norton’s red couch with David Schwimmer, Tamsin Greig and actor and comedian Nick Mohammed.

