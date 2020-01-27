Mavericks will retire No. 24 after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

A Cuban explanation was:

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and committed father.

“Kobe’s legacy goes beyond basketball, and our organization has decided that number 24 will never be worn by a Dallas Maverick again.

“Our hearts are about all the lives that are lost and the families that are affected by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere. “

The number 24 has not been worn in Dallas since Richard Jefferson joined the team in 2015. Five players wore No. 24 in Dallas, including the first outsider to win the 24, Mark Aguirre, who is one of the best offensive players in the team’s history.

Heavy.com’s Sean Deveney recalled that:

“FIVE PLAYERS WORK NO. 24 IN DALLAS, INCLUDING THE FIRST MAVERICK TO DON 24, MARK AGUIRRE, ONE OF THE BEST OFFENSIVE PLAYERS IN TEAM HISTORY. MARK AGUIRRE IS THIRD PARTY ON THE MAVS ‘ALL-TIME SCORING LIST AND THERE ARE INCREASED CALLS TO WITHDRAW HIS NUMBER BEFORE BRYANT’S TRAGIC DEATH. ”