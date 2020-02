Marjorie Harvey’s Glam-Ma ski adventure is pure Cuteness

Photo credit: Marjorie Harvey / IG

While many of us remember vacations with our grandparents consisting of hanging out in the neighborhood, with occasional visits to the local beach, 55-year-old Marjorie Harvey recently proved that she is not your average grandmother. The slaycation queen picked up her wonderfully cute grand babies for a quick ski trip to Aspen, Colorado (of course with a private jet), and the result was an overload of cuteness.

Glam-ma Marjorie, dressed in fashionable ski clothing with a pair of Fendi tungsten metal and a fur-trimmed Louis Vuitton hat, spent the weekend treating her mini-team at pizza parties, ski lessons, building snowmen and even a snowman little late at night, before going to sleep.

When they didn’t enjoy the time in the snow, Marjorie and her little heartbeats enjoyed playing with toy trucks, doll babies and even a puzzle or two. Judging by the smile on her grandchildren’s faces, we think it’s safe to say they think she’s one of the coolest grandmothers in the area. View a few more photos of their fun skiing adventure.

Marjorie’s Glam-ma And Me Ski adventure

From ski lessons to pizza lessons, Marjorie Harvey and her cute grandchildren went on an Aspen adventure to remember.

Photo credit: Marjorie Harvey / IG

