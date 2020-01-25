ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Harry Potter and Hulk: Greet your new neighbors Mario and Pokemon. A fourth park in Universal Orlando is based on characters from Nintendo, as the park owners announced on Thursday.

After months of scarcity, executives from Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, announced the announcement as part of a question-and-answer portion of their earnings call.

They initially declined to offer details about the new park when it was first announced last August. But on Thursday they let Mario out of their pockets.

The new theme park, scheduled to open in 2023, is part of a larger expansion of Universal Orlando that will double the size of the resort.

The new park is located on 304 hectares, just a few miles from the current Universal Orlando property, which houses the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure Parks, and the Volcano Bay water park.

Over 14,000 employees are hired in addition to Universal’s 25,000 in Orlando. You will receive a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour.

The company also has theme parks in California, China, Japan and Singapore. A Nintendo Park will open this year in Osaka, Japan, and one will be built in California.

The new attraction is expected to attract millions more visitors to Universal Parks, just as the first Harry Potter attractions did when they debuted ten years ago, the managers said.

