Mariners sign former All-Star OF Carlos Gonzalez for minor league contract

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Seattle Mariners and former All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez have reportedly agreed to a minor league contract, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Gonzalez, who played in only 45 games with the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs in the 2019 season, goes to spring training with a chance to make the Seattle roster to open the season. The 34-year-old minor league deal will pay him $ 750,000 if he makes the opening schedule.

As a triple All-Star, most recently in 2016, Gonzalez had difficulty attracting interest out of season after another disappointing year. After having spent nine seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Gonzalez got chances with the Indians and Cubs last season, but ended with a .200 / .289 / .283 slash line with 52 strikeouts in 145 at bats.

He could get the chance to make Seattle’s selection to start the season with star-outfielder Mitch Haniger sidelined to open the season. However, the Mariners may ultimately decide to give their younger outfielders opportunities in a reconstruction season.