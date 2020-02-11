Marine veterans criticize Buttigieg for exaggerating his military experience

A Wall Street Journal published by a few former US Marines has questioned the military experience of presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Greg Kelly, host to conservative Newsmax TV and a former pilot in the US Marine Corps, and Katie Horgan, a naval officer who was deployed to Iraq for 13 months between 2006 and 2012, wrote the play.

Throughout the discussion, Mr. Kelly argues that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has overestimated his military experience, instead painting the candidate as a career using his connections to work a cozy paper job for most of his time. get the service.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“The usual route to an officer committee includes four years at Annapolis or another military academy or months of intensive training at officer Candidate School. ROTC programs send future officers to remote summer training programs and require military exercises during the academic year, ”wrote Mr. Kelly. “Mr. Buttigieg skipped all of that – no obstacle courses, no weapon training, no evaluation of his ability or willingness to lead. Paperwork, a health exam and a background check were all that was needed to make him a naval officer.”

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/7

The population of South Bend is around 100,000

Andrew Buncombe

2/7

Annetter Newbill fights for justice for her son, Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a white police officer

Andrew Buncombe

3/7

Mr Logan was shot by the police, who claimed that he was trying to break into cars with a knife – an allegation his family denied

Andrew Buncombe

4/7

Henry Davis, a councilor who failed to expel Buttigieg in 2015, said he would not endorse him as a presidential candidate

Andrew Buncombe

5/7

When Pete Buttigieg returned to South Bend after the shooting, he was confronted with demonstrators

Getty

6/7

Buttigieg has pitched himself as “mayor Pete”, and a man who can get things done

Getty

7/7

Logan’s mother says Buttigieg is only interested in ‘running for president’

AP

1/7

The population of South Bend is around 100,000

Andrew Buncombe

2/7

Annetter Newbill fights for justice for her son, Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a white police officer

Andrew Buncombe

3/7

Mr Logan was shot by the police, who claimed that he was trying to break into cars with a knife – an allegation his family denied

Andrew Buncombe

4/7

Henry Davis, a councilor who failed to expel Buttigieg in 2015, said he would not endorse him as a presidential candidate

Andrew Buncombe

5/7

When Pete Buttigieg returned to South Bend after the shooting, he was confronted with demonstrators

Getty

6/7

Buttigieg has pitched himself as “mayor Pete”, and a man who can get things done

Getty

7/7

Logan’s mother says Buttigieg is only interested in ‘running for president’

AP

According to Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Horgan, officers who came into service through direct commission were misled by war veterans and were often called “Pomeranian princes.”

Most of the criticisms from Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Horgan were rooted in the idea that Mr. Buttigieg was not really involved in fighting, but still used language to suggest that he was.

“He came closest by driving other staff members with an SUV: in his speech at the kick-off of the campaign last April, he referred to” 119 journeys that I made on the wire, driving or guarding a vehicle. “That is a strange thing to count. Combat fractions in an F-18 are carefully recorded. Driving is not,” wrote Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Horgan.

Mr. Buttigieg runs a thin line between presenting himself as someone who has experienced danger and someone who has experienced a fight.

Mr. Buttigieg’s first TV ad in Iowa showed the candidate who ran into rubble with a military rifle and started with the phrase “Like a veteran …” The image is clearly intended to evoke ideas of armed men and women who fight for the homeland.

Mr. Buttigieg, however, refused to call himself a combat veteran when he was pressed. According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Mr. Buttigieg drew a distinction between himself and veterans during a bus tour in Iowa.

Only the best news in your inbox

“It felt like a fight when the rocket alarm went off. But I don’t feel ready to use that term for myself, “he said.

Rocket alarms “sense of danger” are not enough to justify his bragging, according to Mr. Kelly and Mrs. Horgan.

“Candidate Buttigieg seizes every opportunity to rely on those months in Afghanistan. Questions ranging from student debts to Colin Kaepernick to arms control ask him to refer to his military stint, sometimes indignant, “wrote the authors.

“I don’t need lessons from you about courage,” he said former Rep. Beto O’Rourke a lecture in an October debate, “politically or personally.” Two months later he told Senator Amy Klobuchar: “I will tell you about my relationship to the first amendment. It is part of the Constitution that I raised my right hand and vowed to defend my life. That is my experience, and it may not be the same as yours, but it counts, senator, it counts. “

The duo also criticized the media and claimed that the press often refers to Mr Buttigieg’s military service, but often ignores the personal experience of his Democratic opponent Tulsi Gabbard. Mrs. Gabbard has been a member of the National Guard of the Hawaii Army since 2003 and was deployed for a year in Iraq in 2004 and a year in Kuwait between 2008-2009.

read more

“Debate moderators and other journalists – barely a veteran among them – eagerly sell the story of Mr. Buttigieg. Debate moderators often point out that he served in Afghanistan and, if Tulsi Gabbard is not there, the only veteran on stage. When Mrs. Gabbard is present, the moderators rarely mention her military experience, which shadows Mr. Buttigieg, “said the writers.

In the end, the couple seems to believe that only those involved in the fight should operate their military service to promote their political ambitions.

“Our experience is that those who did the most at war talk the least about it,” they said. “Serving in a supporting or non-conflicting role is honorable, but it should not be a basis for a presidential campaign.”

.