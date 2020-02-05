Marina in Bhaucha Dhakka; MbPT global tender next week

Mumbai: The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) will publish a global tender for construction of the marina next week, estimated at a cost of 360 rupees. The new marina with parking for 300 yachts is proposed at Prince’s Dock near the passenger terminal in Bhaucha Dhakka.

Interestingly, MbPT will implement the project according to the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in order to make the ambitious project feasible. In addition, the interested and selected company will have a concession period of 50 years, including three years for the construction of the marina. This means that the operator has the right to advertise, rent the space and carry out tourist activities with the port authority on a profit-sharing basis, the official said.

The development of the marina is one of the various projects planned on the eastern waterfront. The yachts and boats registered with Mumbai Port Trust and currently parked near the Gateway of India will have a new parking space in the marina, Bhaucha Dhakka, as soon as they are finished and the gateway is unblocked.

According to the document accessed by this newspaper, the signing of the agreement is expected to be completed by the end of July once the expected responses are received. The project is scheduled to begin in late January 2021 and to be completed in three years.

The work includes the planning of the marina and the associated system according to the international standard for a capacity of 300 yachts. Excavation pit from the land, provision of pontoons and docking systems for ships, construction of outbuildings, catwalks, shipyards and commercial areas and other facilities such as bunkers, fire fighting, water supply, electricity, etc. Green areas next to the construction of dry storage facilities in the shipyard.