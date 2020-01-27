Maria from Coronation Street loses her baby after Daniel's dangerous vaccination decision

Today’s Coronation Street is the beginning of a harrowing story for Maria Connor, as Daniel Osbourne’s decision not to have Bertie vaccinated has devastating consequences.

Earlier this month, viewers watched Daniel take his little son to do his stitches, and then take him before they were done because Bertie was in pain.

That evening Daniel (Rob Mallard) is horrified when he barely sees his son in his bed consciously and tells his brother Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to call an ambulance.

When the paramedics arrive, they question him about the rash on Bertie’s back and Daniel accuses himself of not noticing it earlier.

Daniel Osbourne is devastated when Bertie is hospitalized

The advisor later confirmed that Bertie had measles and Daniel had to admit to Peter and Beth, played by Lisa George, that he hadn’t taken Bertie back for the rest of his vaccinations.

Not surprisingly, Beth is angry and angry with him for endangering Bertie’s life.

Daniel confides to his father Ken that he couldn’t bear to see his son in pain when he took him to his first push, so he never went back.

Beth goes to the rovers and scolds Daniel, but Bethany tries to defend Daniel – but it doesn’t go down well.

He admits to Ken that he couldn’t bear that his son was in pain

In the hospital, Daniel yells at his family to leave him alone while he stays at Bertie’s bed.

Meanwhile, Maria admits to Gary that she fears that she can handle something and is not good enough to travel to Bristol with him.

Maria loses her baby after getting measles

And her worst fears will be answered later this week when she begins to bleed and is taken to the hospital for examination.

The sonographer tells a broken-hearted Maria that she has lost the baby. The doctor later suggests that her measles disorder likely caused her to miscarry.

How will Daniel react when he finds that his actions have caused Maria to lose her baby?

* Coronation Street will air on ITV this evening at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.