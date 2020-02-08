Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey earn $ 13 million on Friday

Margot Robbie’s Raptors earned $ 13 million at the domestic cash register on Friday.

Birds of Prey is the latest DC Comics film that deserves positive reviews about Rotten Tomatoes after several films received mixed reactions in the past. Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey is also the second DC film in a row that delivers an R-rating and follows the Shazam of DC Extended Universe! with a modest budget of around $ 100 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Birds of Prey film led by Margot Robbie earned $ 13 million on Friday. Birds of Prey’s Friday numbers follow the $ 4 million the film made during the preview evening. With his gross to date, Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey is now on track for an opening weekend of $ 32-35 million.

Have you seen Birds of Prey? What did you think? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Here is the official summary for the birds of prey of Margot Robbie:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey now plays in theaters.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of the iconic Batman vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite? Leave your comment below!

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.

Ryden Scarnato

Ryden’s affection for all things DC, Marvel and Star Wars has led him to entertainment journalism at Heroic Hollywood as a news editor.