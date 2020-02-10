Margot Robbie says James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is Rooted In Comics

Margot Robbie hinted what to expect from James Gunn’s Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad.

With the most recent performance by Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey now waiting for us, many are already looking forward to her return to James Gunn’s highly anticipated The Suicide Squad. Although the film will mark Margot Robbie’s third appearance as Harley Quinn, James Gunn is expected to provide his own view of the character and the entire Suicide Squad roster as a whole.

During an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Margot Robbie commented on her interest in what James Gunn finds fascinating about Harley Quinn compared to Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and Suicide Squad helmer David Ayer. Margot Robbie, however, added that the vision of James Gunn for Harley Quinn is rooted in the source material of the comic book, which is important to her:

“I can tell you it will be incredible, and again, it’s just interesting to see what another filmmaker from Gotham and these characters and Harley makes, really. I’m fascinated by what James fascinates about her compared to what Cathy is interesting compared to what David found interesting about her, he is such a comic lover, so you know it will always be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.

The first Suicide Squad followed a team of super-villains recruited by the government for a dangerous Black Ops mission in exchange for less punishment. The ensemble cast included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Jared Leto as The Joker. James Gunn is expected to deliver the new version of the Suicide Squad in his upcoming movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in the cinema on August 6, 2021.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe