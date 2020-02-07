Margot Robbie Net Worth (2020): How much she earned as Raptor Harley Quinn

Scroll to view more pictures

Margot Robbie is an Oscar nominee, a former soap opera star and a DC super villain. Her diverse career has made her one of the most sought-after young actresses in Hollywood. What else is asked? Margot Robbie’s fortune.

For those who don’t know, Robbie stars in DC Comics’ recently released superhero film Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn). She plays Harley Quinn, Joker’s (ex?) Girlfriend, who deals with a dangerous crime lord named Black Mask who is looking for an expensive diamond. On the way there, Harley befriends heroes and antiheroes like Black Canary and Huntress as well as the future Batgirl Cassandra Cain.

But before Birds of Prey, before her Oscar nomination and before the enthusiasm of Hollywood veterans like Brad Pitt, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Robbie was a soap opera star at the Australian Soap Neighbors. How did she go from here to there? And what does she do for her films? We searched the internet for these answers, and if Robbie’s fortune is real, Harley has to steal a lot of money before she’s ever as rich as she is.

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) will be premiered in cinemas on Friday, February 7th.

How much did she earn for birds of prey?

According to Variety, Robbie made between $ 9 and $ 10 million for Birds of Prey. In comparison, Joaquin Phoenix earned $ 4.5 million for Joker and Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman $ 10 million: 1984, released in May 2020. Birds of Prey is not part of the main universe of DC cinemas, but 9 to $ 10 million still a lot of Robbie’s salary. One reason for her high pay is that Robbie was a Birds of Prey producer, which earned her extra money in addition to her role on the screen.

How much did she earn for the Wall Street wolf?

Fans of Robbie will remember that her first major film role in 2013 was The Wolf of Wall Street, in which she played Naomi Lapaglia. The film was directed by Martin Scorsese and Robbie played alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Although she appeared in the Australian soap opera “Neighbors” and in the short-lived TV show “Pan Am”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” is considered Robbie’s big break. However, it did only a fraction of what it does today. It has been reported that Robbie only earned $ 347,000 for the film, which isn’t bad for a new actress, but far less than what she brings in for Birds of Prey. (Still, the number is more than her Costar Jonah Hill did. The actor announced on the Howard Stern Show that he only earned $ 60,000 for the film after accepting the film’s first offer and not negotiating .) According to The Wolf, Margot’s film salaries increased, such as 2015 Z for Zachariah and Suite Française.

How much else does she earn?

Together with Wolf and Birds of Prey, Robbie played in blockbusters such as Suicide Squad (the predecessor of Birds of Prey), The Legend of Tarzan and Goodbye Christopher Robin. She also has two Oscar nominations: one for Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya for 2018 and one for Best Supporting Actress for Bombshell for 2020. In addition to her acting career, Robbie was also the face of Calvin Klein and Chanel and starred in a commercial for Nissan who only contributed to their high net worth.

How does she spend her money?

In an interview with Elle UK, Robbie revealed what she had spent her first paycheck for. “When I first arrived in New York, I took my first paycheck, went straight to Tiffanys on Fifth Avenue and bought an airplane charm hanging on my bracelet. It was the best feeling ever. I have my little blue box and I got it for myself, ”she said.

Robbie’s awareness of money is also the reason she chose not to go to law school when she was 17. “I didn’t want to spend money that I didn’t have on an issue that I didn’t want, just wanted to be repay debts for the rest of my life. Why should you stick to this invisible rule? She said to The Guardian in 2018.

What is your fortune?

Ah, the question everyone is waiting for: what is Margot Robbie’s fortune? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robbie is worth a remarkable $ 22 million. The site also reports that between 2018 and 2019 the actress earned $ 24 million for “various endeavors”, including her films and branding.