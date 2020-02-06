Rating of the Birds of Prey movie review: 4/5 stars (four stars)

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor.

Director: Cathy Yan

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Margot Robbie does to Harley Quinn what Hugh Jackman did to Wolverine

What is good: When you have Margot Robbie blinding your heart with her vibrant presence, I don’t think you need a movie about that.

What is bad: More than “Birds of Prey,” it is only a “Birds of Prey.”

Loo Break: In no way will you leave the picturesque events to attend the bathroom at least.

Look or not?: Even if you are separated from this world, go for its kaleidoscopic narrative.



By presenting the transformation of Harleen Quinzel to Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) with an animated animation sequence, the creators create the atmosphere of the film from the first second. Even before Harley Quinn begins to show off his bright suits, they present us with a world of radiant colors with the introduction sequence that opens the news that Quinn broke up with his Joker “Puddin”.

A messy Harley cuts her hair while stuffing a container in the Ace Chemicals warehouse, where it all started. On another track, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor) is ready to get a diamond with an engraved code that will make him the richest man in Gotham. Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) who sings for Roman joins Harley for the diamond. The diamond now has everyone’s attention for different reasons and it’s about who ends it.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Script Analysis

Birds of Prey are Charlie’s Angels with “colorful” steroids. Christina Hodson’s script brings the best of both worlds (Marvel and DC). Intelligently filter the dark and opaque parts (weakness of DC) and mix the rest with some striking elements (the strength of Marvel), which makes it a feast for the inner idiosyncratic inside you. There is not a big gap between the things that work and those that don’t.

With adequate comic relief, the story plays well around the “madness” of Harley Quinn and manages to do so. The idea of ​​using bullets that come out with colored sprinkles might be the most satisfying thing I’ve seen lately. There is nothing against a genre, but this despite being a girl movie never feels so alone because everyone is on the same page.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Star Performance

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was just a preview because what Margot Robbie does to this character in this movie is what Hugh Jackman did to The Wolverine. There is no way for someone to play Harley besides Margot. She not only breaks the fourth wall, but also takes you with her in the story. She Jay Basco as Cassandra does well to develop an emotional bond with Harley. She uses the presence of the screen to her advantage leaving an impact with her performance.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s Black Canary has a little space to develop her character and does it well. She aligns well with her character, therefore, it helps to float the movie even when Harley is not on the screen. Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress leaves you stunned with her movements, but other than that, she only has a couple of jokes, that’s all.

Yes, Ewan McGregor was a mixture of disgusting and peculiar like Roman Sionis, but he deserved better writing. Writers should have done their best to drive him crazy (Joker level) to have a chance in front of Harley. This is too restricted to be remembered. Rosie Pérez as Renee Montoya and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz have nothing special in them.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: Direction, Music

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and now Cathy Yan, DC, know how women can understand women-centered movies, which makes them both far superior to their recent things. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a cross between Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn for years to come (Now, comic nerds, I know there is no such thing, but that is only a wish). The best thing about Cathy is that she knew her lines and just doesn’t try to do the script of what she isn’t. Although I wish with all my heart, she should have skipped the uncalled “shout” in the climax (NOT a spoiler, you would only know this after watching the movie).

Probably one of the best musical scores of 2018 (Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse), Daniel Pemberton ‘score’ again. When the creators show the punk elements on the screen, he only does what is necessary to extend the experience with punk-rock. A beautiful repeat of Adona’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” was the most memorable song among some good places in others.

Birds of Prey Movie Review: The Last Word

Said and done, Birds Of Prey is colorful, quirky and entertaining. It gives you what you would expect and much more than that. It’s just the beginning of a wonderful franchise of a billion dollars ahead of DC. So, to be with time, start with this one, even if you haven’t seen Suicide Squad.

Four stars!

Birds of Prey is released on February 7, 2020.

