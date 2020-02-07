Margot Robbie about the popularity of Harley Quinn after ‘Suicide Squad’

Margot Robbie was surprised how popular Harley Quinn became after the release of Suicide Squad.

Margot Robbie is currently promoting her next Harley Quinn outing in Birds of Prey and discussing how surprised she was about how popular the character became after Suicide Squad was released. In a conversation with BBC Radio 1, Margot Robbie discussed how she first got the role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

“It’s so funny, because when I signed up to play Harley Quinn, there was no script for Suicide Squad. And the only thing I was really doing was a Skype conversation with David Ayer and he had described two scenes that he had in his head and I thought it was a good idea, they just sounded so cool and bizarre, I really saw it as a much smaller film that would receive very little attention, especially since it would become a group of people. fairly quickly. ‘

The life of Margot Robbie has certainly changed for the better because she has now become synonymous with Harley Quinn. Since Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn from Margot Robbie is the only character from that movie to get her own spin-off movie. In fact, Margot Robbie will be one of the few members to re-tune in James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, which will no longer give Will Smith and Jared Leto heavy weights.

It is very telling that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn became so popular after Suicide Squad, because her performance was named one of the best in the film. Suicide Squad was notoriously breaded by critics and fans for sloppy writing and difficult editing, among other criticisms. That said, we found Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey to be an improvement on Suicide Squad, because the female-driven film was a hilarious time.

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Birds of Prey, Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

