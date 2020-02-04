Margot Robbie about ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn

Margot Robbie recently joined us and discussed her roles Birds of prey and that of James Gunn The suicide team.

Australian actress Margot Robbie has been Harley Quinn for a few years now and begins her tenure as the DC Comics icon in David Ayer’s 2015 supervillain team movie Suicide Squad. That film was panned by critics and the only common denominator was that Margot Robbie shone like Harley Quinn. After diving into the role, Margot Robbie delved into the history of DC Comics and began to develop her own film around the badass women of the Birds of Prey.

The actress / producer led the Birds of prey film and also used it as a vehicle to really let go with Harley Quinn. With Birds of prey, we see Margot Robbie evolve with Harley Quinn and it also makes us wonder where the character is going now. James Gunn has taken over the helm The suicide team and Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn in that pseudo sequel.

James Gunn was infamously fired by Marvel Studios for controversy around some old tweets and DC Films quickly picked him up. It is impossible to say in which direction James Gunn will go The suicide team, but the filmmaker has been given free rein and we hope that Harley Quinn of Margot Robbie remains in her new element with R-rating. During the Birds of Prey press meeting I had to sit down with Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco and Chris Messina and while we tried to get Margot Robbie to talk about her role in The suicide team, the actress remained silent on the subject. Here are some of the most important parts of the interview:

This is the first all-female comic book team movie. How does it feel to be part of it and to write history with representation on the big screen?

Chris Messina: It was great. It was, it was beautiful, pretty cool. Yes, it’s a great group of people to be part of and it’s about time that a movie like this is made, and it’s thanks to her.

Ella Jay Basco: Yes. I mean, it’s so cool that this is my first big feature film and for some other actors it’s … it’s not normal for women to stand behind it and produce and work in the cast. And the fact that it’s my first feature film for me … this is such a big movie that it’s crazy, thanks to you.

Margot Robbie: Checks in the mail. (laughs) No, it’s incredible. And yes, as if I’m crazy that this hasn’t happened yet. I found a huge gap in the market years ago because I love action movies. I like to watch a group of women on the screen communicate with each other because in real life I’m always with a group of women and I just couldn’t figure out why that didn’t happen, why nobody did that. There was a gap in the market and I’m just glad we can do it first.

You have been Harley Quinn since 2015 and this is your second restart with the character. My question is how different it was from filming the first Suicide Squad film, which focuses on a larger group, because Birds of Prey focuses primarily on Harley?

Margot Robbie: Yes, she is definitely your way to enter this story and will guide you through it while at the same time she is the catalyst of chaos that results from all this crazy drama. I’m fascinating to see what different filmmakers make of the character and I think it’s very … it’s kind of an indication of how the comics can be read where an author gives you a version and background story of the character and then you grab another comic and maybe the new 52 or whatever, and it’s different and the character looks a little different. They are still them in their essence, but they may have a different background story, a different group of people that they are on whatever mission. And I kind of liked the DC, you know, the universe on screen. You can see the version of Gotham from Todd Phillips or the version of Gotham from Chris Nolan or the version of Gotham from Cathy Yan.

And it was interesting to see where David Ayer went with Harley … what Cathy pulled with Harley and where James Gunn now goes with Harley. And of course it always comes back to the source material. But it is nice because then I can discover all these different sides of her and for me, she is so versatile. I want to see all the different versions of Harley. And in this version you certainly see a more shaky version in which she is kind of … she will always be stubborn, but she has lost a security, a confidence she had when she was with Mister J.

Harley has definitely mapped out her future for her with The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. Is there anything you can tease when Harley enters that movie? Will she be as free as in this movie?

Margot Robbie: I wish I could say – I can’t.

This is your first major film. How was your first day on the set and how did you react to seeing Margot Robbie in makeup like Harley Quinn?

Ella Jay Basco: Well, I was with this beautiful lady and it was so cute. We give each other these cute little hats. We…

Margot Robbie: We did that. I have a gift for you.

Ella Jay Basco: I felt like I had a gift for you.

Margot Robbie: We gave each other exactly the same thing and we felt like “that was weird.” (Laughs)

Ella Jay Basco: But I mean yes, the first day it really set the tone for the coming months. And I mean, we literally ate breakfast cereals all day and chatted and …

Margot Robbie: Consuming a lot of sugar with this job. Yes.

Ella Jay Basco: Yes. And really got to know each other.

What was the first scene you did?

Margot Robbie: I think it was when we were walking around with the dog food and stuff. Because then we did the supermarket. We had something that we will hold on to … what groceries have we taken? Yes Yes Yes. That is all right.

Cassandra has a very interesting background in the comics. She was a hit man. Would you like to explore that in the future?

Ella Jay Basco: I mean, I hope so. That would be super exciting to see, because there are so many versions of Cassandra Cain and there is such a possibility with the comic books as a complete source and many things that can be shown in film, which would be exciting.

You can watch the video of the full interview below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRJumQveUps (/ embed)

Are you excited that Margot Robbie appears as Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The suicide team? Let us know in the comments!

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020. Keep up to date with Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news about Margot Robbie, James Gunn, The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

