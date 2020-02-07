Margate fireman ordered detained without binding after block shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Margate Fire Rescue Lt. Lorne Brown, 39, appeared in the bond court on Friday, the day after he was arrested in connection with a block party shooting that took place on Super Bowl Sunday.

Brown was ordered without a band.

The victim, Simeon Brown, 22, said he was driving to his girlfriend’s house in Cooper City on Sunday when the incident occurred.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue spokesman Robyn Hankerson, the victim was driving through a neighborhood near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court when he and a friend following his car drove around a number of traffic cones that blocked the roadway for the party.

Hankerson said a verbal dispute broke out between some of the neighbors and the people in both vehicles.

A neighbor kicked one of the cars while they both left the area, Hankerson said.

According to Hankerson, Lorne Brown and another neighbor approached the victim’s vehicle with their towed guns when he returned to the area.

She said the victim and the people in his car were told to get out of the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Lorne Brown shot into the car and slapped Simeon Brown, Hankerson said.

“They saw the car and ambushed the car,” said the brother of the victim, Karone Brown.

Hankerson said the victim’s car continued to drive through the blockade and hit several cars before stopping in a resident’s yard.

Simeon Brown’s brother called 911 and was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue personnel.

Lorne Brown’s lawyer, Mike Dutko, said in court Friday that the lieutenant was concerned about his safety and that of his neighbors.

“It seems like a traditional application of state your land,” he said. “The fact that there are people who make suggestions that this was somehow racially motivated is a huge inconvenience.”

Margate Fire Rescue officials said that Lorne Brown has been working in the department since August 16, 2004. Since then he has been suspended.

