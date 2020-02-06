Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant arrested for shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – A Margate Fire Rescue lieutenant was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that took place during a Super Bowl block party in Cooper City on Sunday, the authorities confirmed.

A spokesperson for his department confirmed to Local 10 News that Lorne Brown, 39, has been suspended with payment.

The victim, Simeon Brown, 22, said he was driving to his girlfriend’s house on Sunday as he went around a traffic barrier near Southwest 91st Terrace and Southwest 52nd Court.

Simeon Brown’s brother, who was also in the vehicle, said that some of the neighbors at the party apparently got angry, of whom he said he had a gun.

“A fragment went down my neck,” Simeon Brown said.

Simeon Brown told Local 10 News that he was shot in the arm. His brother called 911.

The victim is expected to be OK.

Margate Fire Rescue officials said that Lorne Brown has been working in the department since August 16, 2004.

He is confronted with allegations of attempted murder of the first degree, shooting or throwing a rocket into a vehicle and heavy assault with a firearm.

