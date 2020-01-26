April 1, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after scooping up against Miami Heat in the TD Garden in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics lists Marcus Smart as likely to play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, January 26.

Smart is dealing with a hand injury (sprain of the left hand), but the injury doesn’t seem to be that serious and he could play tonight.

At the same time, Jaylen Brown (sprain of the right ankle) and Jayson Tatum (strain on the right groin) are considered to be of concern for the Celtics.

Boston is the fourth in the east with 30 to 14.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. New Orleans:

Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) – QUESTIONABLE

Enes Kanter (right hip bruise) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left hand sprained) – probably

Jayson Tatum (right groin) – questionable

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) – OUT

– Boston Celtics (@celtics), January 25, 2020