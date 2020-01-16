Marcus Rashford tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he is ready to play against Liverpool

Marcus Rashford is desperate to play against Liverpool Premier League leaders (Image: Getty)

Marcus Rashford is willing to receive an analgesic injection to start Manchester United against Liverpool this weekend.

The 22-year-old forward has been struggling with back pain for the past week and was forced to retire during the third round victory of the FA Cup against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Rashford started on the bench despite being a doubt for the game, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a risk as United chased a winner and put him in place of Mason Greenwood just after the scheduled time.

The England international tried to continue after a challenge by Matt Doherty, but it soon became clear that he had to be replaced.

According to The Daily Mirror, Rashford has responded well to treatment at the United training camp and has informed club staff that he is prepared to overcome the pain in Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The young attacker, United’s top scorer this season with 19 goals in all competitions, is eager to participate even if he needs an analgesic injection before the kick-off.

Speaking after United’s victory over the Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoped that Rashford would return in time to face the leaders of the Premier League.

“Yes, that (substitution) failed, but you have to go for them from time to time,” the Norwegian told BT Sport.

‘But it seems he got hit there and couldn’t run. We will try it in the next few days. I hope it’s fine for Sunday, I don’t know. “

“He has struggled a bit with a couple of blows to the back lately and received another one that didn’t help.”

I never want to feel that I have disappointed my teammates, the club and, more importantly, the fans, so I did my best to continue tonight and they gutted me out.

The best job for boys to move on to the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3

– Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

In his post-game press conference, Solskjaer added: “I didn’t want to play against him, but I think he put a knee on his back, but he’s been fighting for a while and that’s why we kept him away today.”

‘But we needed the victory and he was involved in the goal, so that was positive. But it was counterproductive.

“All I can say is that we will do everything possible to keep you fit for Sunday.”

Rashford has scored 14 goals in the league for United this period (Image: Getty)

Paul Scholes is confident that Rashford will recover quickly and predicts that the forward will be “good” to face Liverpool.

“It’s a big blow because he has been the best player in Manchester United and the biggest threat of goal for them,” said former United midfielder.

“I think it’s something he learned in the Manchester City game when he got hit in the back, but it was excellent against Norwich.”

‘This was an opportunity for him to have a rest tonight.

“It’s fine, it didn’t work because it had to come because United was struggling a little, but I hope it’s fine.”

‘He left well and maybe some ice, a couple of days off. It will be fine for Sunday. “

