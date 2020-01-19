Manchester United could look for short-term options to replace Marcus Rashford in the January transfer market, with his top scorer probably out of play for at least six weeks.

Rashford did not travel for Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool after suffering a double back stress fracture after facing Wolverhampton Wanderers midweek.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed after the final whistle that Rashford would be out for a long period of time and that a short-term replacement can be sought.

United no longer has two key players in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, and has already explored temporary options in the midfield in the winter market.

“When you miss Scott, Paul, Marcus, any club and any team will notice,” Solskjaer said. “So, that could mean we could consider some short-term agreements to take us to the summer. Maybe not.

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

“Marcus suffered a stress fracture and will be out because I don’t know how long, but of course we will give him enough time to heal.

“Normally it’s six weeks before it even starts and then it needs time to get in shape.

“The permanent signings we are looking for, the objectives are not going to change because we have two or three players injured during the next months.”

“He still has a plan behind them. But there could be some short-term agreements that we have to make. “

Solskjaer denied that Rashford had aggravated a pre-existing injury against Wolves, and insisted it was a new injury.

