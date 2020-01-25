Let’s talk about fast food – and I bet you have a jingle in your head right now, because, according to a new book on a certain day in America, an estimated one third of all American adults eat at a fast food restaurant.

But fast food does not mean the same thing for everyone everywhere. For some, owning a franchise is a road to wealth, but fast food restaurants are hyper-concentrated in some of the lowest income areas and the most separated areas of the country. And according to the Centers for Disease Control, African-Americans eat fast food faster than any other racial group in America – that’s why fast food is also seen as the culprit for the high rate of obesity, diabetes and heart disease in black people.

So how did that happen? And is fast food the hero or the villain in black America? In her new book Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, history professor Marcia Chatelain follows what she calls the hidden history of the relationship between the fight for civil rights and the expansion of the fast food industry.

Chatelain says that as a child, she constantly noticed that museums and cultural sites in her home town of Chicago had signs indicating that they were sponsored by the local black McDonald’s operator association. “And so this book really examines the relationship between black America and McDonald’s, to help us understand where other parts of our society have failed, unfortunately, McDonald’s has had to cope with the slack.”

McDonald’s is an important part of this conversation, and we must mention here that the legacy of Joan Kroc – the widow of founder Ray Kroc of McDonald’s Corporation – is one of the financial supporters of NPR.

Highlights of the interview

Why is it that McDonald’s franchises became so important for black owners?

Ray Kroc was not a racist progressive, but he was a person who was deeply involved in McDonald’s expansion. And while initially focusing on suburban expansion following the uprisings that followed the murder of Martin Luther King in 1968, business saw an opportunity because there was a high demand for more trade. The federal government accepted minority initiatives that supported the growth of franchises. And more importantly, the Civil Rights Institute began to turn to black capitalism as a priority. And those forces all came together to bring McDonald’s to black America.

On the turmoil of 1968

Well, 1968 is such a critical moment in the story, because I think we often forget the impact of economic white flights in the city center. We often focus on residential white flights and the impact on schools and tax bases. But many people left the city center because they feared rebellions in the future and they no longer wanted to deal with the questions about the responsibility that black consumers placed on them. And while this exodus was taking place, McDonald’s saw an opportunity to install African-American franchise owners in abandoned stores. But they also saw the decline in the value of real estate in these neighborhoods, and their ability to expand at cheaper rates also helped expand their restaurants in this community.

On the first black McDonald’s franchise owner, Herman Petty

I think we always have communities that depend on a company to be the refuge, to be the place for wifi, to be the sponsor of youth sport, the place where the youth work program takes place, for the university scholarships to come out, then we have a problem.

Herman Petty represents, I think, many of the men who were early in the African-American franchising. There were these men who had opportunities through the army, some of whom had university education – but they all had to cope with the roadblock of discriminatory credit practices, so it was difficult to get bank loans. They wanted to set up businesses in their community and see opportunities. And they also trusted that black women could perform and really do the heavy work in the stores. And although women were a little out of McDonald’s after the McDonald brothers really wanted to focus on mechanization and thought they were flirting and too distracted, Herman Petty understood that these jobs were ideal places for black women who were trusted in the community and who could meet the incredibly demanding needs of a McDonald’s franchise.

About whether McDonald’s has been a net negative or a net positive in the black community

McDonald’s offers us a prism to ask why McDonald’s should play such an important role in certain communities, and in others it can just be a place to eat? I think it is very easy for African-Americans who have chosen franchising as their path to belittle them. But we know how this story ended, from the sixties and seventies. I think McDonald’s is an opportunity for some, at the cost of far too many … not just the health effects; I think we always have communities that depend on a company to be the refuge, to be the place for wifi, to be the sponsor of youth sport, the place where the youth work program takes place, for the university scholarships to come out, then we have a problem.

This story was produced for radio by Janaya Williams and Tinbete Ermyas, and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer