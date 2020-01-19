MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – The Florida Women’s March was one of several organizations across the country that took to the streets to encourage lawmakers to take action on community issues.

In Miami Gardens, attendees gathered at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex before marching through town on Saturday morning.

The event focused on issues such as reproductive justice, gun violence, criminal law reform and climate justice.

Among the participants was the moderator of the radio talk show Queen Brown.

“We top the murder rate when it comes to death by murder in America, and I want everyone to know and understand that this is a crisis and we can do something about it, and that’s why I’m here.” Brown said.

The radio personality said that gun violence is an issue that gets close to home for them.

“I lost my son to gunfire at the age of 24,” she said, “and I feel like we deserve more. We have earned more in this country. “

This was just one of many March events for women that took place across the country on Saturday.

In New York, hundreds of protesters resisted heavy snow and freezing temperatures to express their opinions.

One of the speakers was Evelyn Yang, the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. She talked about issues like poverty, women in

Awareness of society and abuse.

Yang recently admitted in an interview that her obstetrician had sexually assaulted her when she was pregnant with her first child in 2012.

In the meantime, thousands of demonstrators also marched downtown Washington DC. The cold weather did not discourage these demonstrators either.

Protesters in March also filled the streets of downtown Pittsburgh as they campaigned for women’s rights and equality.

Hundreds more gathered in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado. Men and women defy slippery streets and sidewalks of the movement.

More than 250 demonstrations were planned in the United States. The first women’s march took place in 2017.

