The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed star outfielder Marcell Ozuna with ESPN’s Jeff Passan on a $ 18 million one-year deal.

Atlanta was in the market for a large bat to supplement its lineup after losing All-Star third-division club Josh Donaldson to the Minnesota Twins. Now the Braves have found it and added an excellent racket to the lineup at short notice.

Ozuna is starting a successful 2019 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 29-year-old is a double all-star and has had 29 home runs with 89 RBI and 0.800 OPS in the past season. He broke out in the postseason with 0.954 OPS, two home runs and four doubles in 37 bats.

The move allows Atlanta to push Johan Camargo back to third base. Camargo will likely compete with Austin Riley in spring training for the Braves’ third base job. However, the Braves Camargo will likely stay ahead so that Riley can continue to develop among the minors.

If Ozuna can do a repeat performance in 2020 or even outperform as long as he stays healthy, he’s in an excellent position to make money in the next off-season.