Pop crooner Marc E. Bassy has had an endless rollercoaster ride since his solo outbreak four years ago.

The platinum-certified bop “You & Me” of the singer with G-Eazy was massively praised and Bassy was re-established as one of the unused commercial taste makers of pop music. As a former lead singer of the 2AM Club 2010 pop sextet, Bassy was a star for many years, but not without low points. “It’s hard to stay consistent because this life brings so many new and fun experiences,” said the singer. “I’m currently sober for a month and trying to master my tour. I’m not perfect at finding a balance, but I’ve been working on it.” Bassy cleaned up, left his major label and, as an independent artist, felt more motivated than ever to reach the pop star’s heights that had apparently been available to him for years. “It’s fun to be on the other side now and in full control,” he said. Bassy’s Deluxe re-release of PMD late last month offers the best features of Tory Lanez, Mozzy and 070 Shake, and is a laser-focused R&B recording. His latest single “Just My Luck” paints a perfect picture of Bassy’s newly discovered identity: a veteran strengthened by his experience who hopes and believes that the best will come.

What did PMD mean to you and how does it differ from your previous work?

“I give the deluxe version back to my fans. Being independent has brought me into contact with my fans more than ever, and when I was with a major label, I wasn’t really into the business side of music. I me I just made and shot music. Not that it was a bad thing, but I never had control over when and what came out. It’s fun to be on the other side now and to have full control. In the past I went out without music for a while because I would rethink everything. This PMD (Deluxe) is about starting the year with three new songs and reconnecting them to my album. “

With “Just My Luck” you seem a little frustrated with love.



“Sometimes life is crappy, but sometimes when one door closes, the next door opens and it’s a nice thing! It’s about thinking about my life and my previous relationships.”

Have you ever worked with Blackbear? What was the experience like creating this song?

“This was my first time working with Bear. I’ve been a fan of his music for a few years now, and we’ve been running the same circles in LA for some time, and it took a long time to get there. I was in the studio with mine Guys NGHTxNGHT when I was shooting my album and I posted a snippet on IG and the next thing you know I can do Blackbear on. “

How do you relate to parties and fame? It sometimes seems to be a double-edged sword.



“It’s all a roller coaster ride. I like to treat myself … to find inspiration and content for my music. It all goes in waves, and I and my camp do a pretty good job of checking each other out if something gets toxic “I’m by no means perfect at finding the balance, but I’ve been working on it since I got my first record deal.”

You have worked with so many artists in both your and your work. I am curious about your philosophy when you work with us. What do you think makes a really good collaboration, and how is your creative approach in contrast to the creative approach you are pursuing alone?

“I’m just a fan of music in general and I like so many different styles. It inspires me musically. Whenever I make a song I can only hear which artist would add to the track. I have been blessed with so many in the past to be able to work with different artists, and sometimes it’s easier than others, but there’s always something to learn, everyone has their own history / past that makes their creative process unique, so it’s cool to see differences and sometimes We are all the same. “

I see it’s a tour in progress. What’s next for you

“I look forward to making and publishing more music for my fans. I want to continue to publish music this year and be on the go as much as possible, but nothing special yet.”

PMD (Deluxe)