Marc Anthony praises daughter Emme for the performance of the Super Bowl: “Dad is so proud of you”

Marc Anthony has praised his daughter Emme Muñiz after the 11-year-old played during the half-show of the Super Bowl alongside her mother Jennifer Lopez.

On Sunday, Muñiz joined Lopez, Shakira and a children’s choir on stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami during a performance of Let’s Get Loud.

The 11-year-old also lent her mother a hand while singing Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the US, in which Lopez was draped in a feathered, Puerto Rican flag.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

After the show, Anthony, who had been married to Lopez for 10 years, tweeted a congratulation message to his daughter.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” wrote the singer of You Sang to Me. “You are mine (heart emoji) and I am yours forever.”

Anthony, who also shares an 11-year-old son named Maximilian David with Lopez, was not the only one who praised Muñiz’s performance.

On social media, many viewers welcomed the performance of the mother-daughter and the courage of Muñiz.

“Emme (mini JLo) is a rising star,” one person wrote. “So brave to perform in front of a huge audience and she did great!”

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez put a feathered American flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

1/7

The stars of the Super Bowl rest time shone in gold and silver when they closed their performance, Shakira wore an outfit complete with a trimmed coat, crop-top, tassels and sneakers, and Jennifer Lopez in a beautiful bodysuit, with silver decorations along her leg.

Getty Images

2/7

Shakira was a vision in red when she opened the show with her song “She Wolf” from 2009, surrounded by a horde of dancers, also dressed in deep red ensembles.

Getty Images

3/7

The singer turned into a crop-top and skirt combo while performing a solo belly dance routine, before being accompanied by her dancers to sing her hit 2001 “Whenever, Wherever.”

Getty Images

4/7

Lopez started her part of the show on a pole, referring to her opening scene in that of Lorene Scafaria hustlers. The singer wore a wavy, pink skirt with a leather, cut-out, studded bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots underneath.

Getty Images

5/7

Just before she started singing her 2002 song “Jenny from the Block,” Lopez tore her pink skirt away to fully reveal her entire leather ensemble, adorned with a pair of silver, fingerless gloves.

Getty Images

6/7

Before performing an enchanting pole dancing routine, Lopez removed her black outfit to reveal a silver mirrored bodysuit underneath. She was surrounded by a series of dancers in white and silver ensembles.

Getty Images

7/7

The daughter of Lopez, the 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, appeared surprisingly during the evening of the evening and joined her mother to sing her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999. Lopez put a feathered American flag around her as she joined her daughter on stage, while Muñiz and the other children’s artists wore white.

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian wrote: “Can we talk about how great JLo’s daughter Emme sang and on such a huge stage as the Super Bowl.”

“We can talk about Emme JLo’s daughter tonight and she was just as wonderful as her mother,” someone else tweeted.

This is not the first time that Muñiz is standing next to her mother on stage. In June, the On The Floor singer shared a video of her show at The Forum in Los Angeles, California, in which her daughter accompanied her for a duet of her song Limitless.

.