Mapping Baidu App Location data shows how Coronavirus is spreading in China

For weeks after the first reports of a mysterious new virus in Wuhan, millions of people flocked from the central Chinese city, cramming into buses, trains, and planes as the first wave of China’s great Lunar New Year migration broke the nation. Some carried the new virus that has since claimed more than 900 lives and made more than 37,000 people sick. Officials finally began to seal the borders on January 23. But it was too late. A few days after the city was quarantined, the mayor spoke with 5 million people who had left.

Where did they go?

An Associated Press analysis of domestic travel patterns using map location data from Chinese technology giant Baidu shows that in the two weeks prior to Wuhan’s closure nearly 70 percent of journeys were made from the central Chinese city within Hubei province. Baidu has a map app that is similar to Google Maps, which is blocked in China.

Another 14 percent of the trips went to the neighboring Henan, Hunan, Anhui and Jiangxi provinces. Nearly 2 percent dropped to Guangdong province, the coastal factory opposite Hong Kong, and the rest spread throughout China. The cities outside of Hubei province that were top destinations for traveling from Wuhan between January 10 and 24 were Chongqing, a municipality adjacent to Hubei province, Beijing and Shanghai.

The travel patterns broadly follow the early spread of the virus. The majority of confirmed cases and deaths occurred in China, in Hubei Province, followed by a large number of cases in Central China, including infections in Chongqing, Shanghai and Beijing.

“It is definitely too late,” said Jin Dong-Yan, a molecular virologist at the School of Biomedical Sciences at Hong Kong University. Five million out. That is a big challenge. Many of them may not be returning to Wuhan but are hanging out somewhere else. To control this outbreak, we must deal with it. On the one hand we have to identify them. On the other hand, we must tackle the problem of stigma and discrimination. “He added that the initial distribution of travelers to provinces in central China with large pools of migrant workers and relatively weaker health care systems” is a major burden for the hospitals … of these provinces with limited resources “.

Baidu collects travel data based on more than 120 billion daily location requests from the map app and other apps that use Baidu’s location services. Only data from users who agree to share their location is recorded and the company says that data is masked to protect privacy. Baidu’s publicly available data shows proportional travel, no absolute number of registered trips, and does not include trips by people who do not use mobile phones or apps that depend on Baidu’s popular location services. Public health officials and academics have been using this type of map data for years to monitor the possible spread of diseases.

A group of researchers from the WorldPop research group at Southampton University, which studies population dynamics, used 2013-2015 data from Baidu’s location services and international escape routes to create a predictive global risk map for the likely spread of the virus from Wuhan. It is important to understand the population movements from Wuhan before the city is closed, said Lai Shengjie, a WorldPop researcher who worked at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“They may not have developed any symptoms, but they could transmit the virus. We need to look at destinations all over China and the world and concentrate on the most important destinations and try to prepare ourselves for disease control and prevention,” he said. trains left Wuhan the morning of January 23, cutting off a wave of outbound journeys that had begun three days earlier, according to data from Baidu, while neighboring cities rushed to impose their own travel restrictions. cities whose Baidu data shows most travelers from Wuhan, a combined 70 percent, all imposed some travel restrictions.

Other countries soon followed, including the United States, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and the Philippines, all of which have greatly restricted access for people from China. Others, such as Italy and Indonesia, have blocked flights. WorldPop researchers discovered that travel from Wuhan has historically increased during the weeks preceding New Year’s Day. Based on historical travel patterns, they identified 18 high-risk cities in China that received the most travelers from Wuhan during this period. They then used 2018 flight routes from the International Air Transport Association to map the worldwide connectivity of those cities.

They note that after rolling out restrictions on January 23, travel patterns will not conform to historical standards and that the cities they identified are initial landing ports; travelers could then have moved elsewhere. According to their analysis, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Australia were the top 10 global destinations for travelers from high-risk Chinese cities around the Lunar New Year. In Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Morocco, Nigeria and Kenya were at the top of the list.

