For the sixth consecutive year, Carnegie Mellon University’s EarthTime platform will help leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, visualize data on global challenges such as climate change, poverty and mental health.

It’s a unique map-based tool that is proving popular at the annual meeting, helping experts from institutions around the world present data in a way that makes their topics and opinions clearer and more exciting. Presenters and listeners appreciate that they can reach local interests to explore how physical and social forces affect people and the environment.

But staff at the Robotics Institute’s CREATE lab, where EarthTime has been developed and continues to improve and refine, know that EarthTime can have just as much influence when it gets a closer and closer view of the world. At home in Pittsburgh, they use it to ask questions about a topic critical to all homes.

Most of the housing data available has been relatively recent since 1990 – but study scientist Anne Wright says a much older document – a 1937 renewal map in Pittsburgh – continues to illuminate current housing problems. Although the revaluation is illegal today, the outlines of those old outlined areas that banks consider to be too risky for mortgages fit well with today’s worrying areas: neighborhoods where housing prices and median incomes are low.

“For me, the best thing I have known about EarthTime is that the data becomes unambiguous when we map it,” said Megan Stanley, executive director of the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations. “One example is the legacy of the Pittsburgh review. We all agree that this is a terrible practice, but we are talking about it as it has been in the distant past.” However, when you look at housing and mortgage acceptance rates today, you see that the legacy of racism in housing still exists and affects a huge portion of the population. “

Indeed, these relationships to historical updating become apparent when Wright uses EarthTime to display 2007-2017 data available through the Assets Act.

“The vast majority of mortgage applications in these areas are denied,” Wright observed, pointing to a pink on the map. African Americans receive far more negative information than their white counterparts, he added. Closed off the market, many families in these areas are subject to “milking” – landlords who buy and rent apartments and apartments as low as possible while avoiding repairs and other expenses.

Timed images deepen the story, as the disappearance of public housing units is accompanied by an increase in rents. A period of expulsion from 2000 to 2016 shows a swirl of dots between many of these neighborhoods, with each dot representing a family, Wright noted. EarthTime shows that many of these moves are within the boundaries of school districts. This, he added, suggests frequent disorders for many school-age children.

EarthTime is a tool that can map global trends using data.

“EarthTime helps connect the dots,” Wright said. “You may know what’s happening to you and your family, but here we see what’s happening overall.”

In some of these former red areas, a different phenomenon – teething – is at work. For example, in Downtown and in regenerated neighborhoods such as Lawrenceville and East Liberty, the influx of white, educated residents displaces black residents, EarthTime maps show.

“I think a big part of the story is who is moving where and what is happening in the places where they are moving,” Wright said.

This is where Wright and her colleagues admit they need better data. Probably many of the whites who move from places other than Pittsburgh, “but there is no way to know it now,” he said. Perhaps most importantly, it is not yet clear where the displaced low-income residents are going.

“There’s some traffic in County Allegheny, especially in McKeesport,” observes Wright from EarthTime maps. Generally, those who move to the county can expect less access to public transit and other services. “But the movement we see is not enough to explain what we see in terms of movement. These people go somewhere, but we do not know where.”

With the support of Heinz Endowments and Pittsburgh, CREATE has worked closely with the Human Rights Committee on the use of EarthTime to study long-term housing trends. Stanley, the executive director of the committee, said he has a way of bringing people together who would not otherwise believe they have much in common.

“For example, neighborhoods that are separated by rivers and may not interact regularly may see both struggling with high rates of displacement or frequent displacement or severe poverty,” he said. “I haven’t heard anyone say ‘we were captured in the same dataset’, but I see people meeting when they see the same issues in their EarthTime mapping communities.

At Davos this year, EarthTime will be used to highlight mental health and green space, urbanization and, as usual, various aspects of climate change. As big and important as these issues could be, housing can be an even more important use of EarthTime, said Gabriel O’Donnell, lead research developer.

“Climate change is important, but it doesn’t seem to happen from year to year,” he explained. “Housing is where EarthTime has the potential to make a big impact.”

